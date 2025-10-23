Japanese female competitive eater downs 755 bowls of soba, breaking 119-year-old record

Japanese competitive eater and streamer Tabeta Neru has consumed 755 bowls of "Wanko soba" at a century-old restaurant in Morioka, setting a new all-time record at the establishment.

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The 2026 "Wanko soba" challenge record, set on August 12 at Azumaya's station-front branch in Iwate Prefecture, surpasses the previous mark of 753 bowls held by fellow competitive eater Ako Ono.

Each 15 small bowls are roughly equivalent to one regular serving of soba, meaning Tabeda consumed the equivalent of over 50 standard portions.

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Tabeta, who won the TV Tokyo "Decamori Hunter" competition in July, defeating rivals in both Japan and South Korea, shared the achievement on social media, praising the restaurant's delicious noodles and variety of toppings.

Azumaya confirmed the new record, which stands as the highest in the restaurant's 119-year history regardless of gender. The previous male record was 500 bowls.

Wanko soba is a traditional Iwate dish where servers continuously refill small bowls until the diner covers the bowl with a lid to stop. The restaurant noted that the challenge is not purely about speed and encourages diners to eat at their own pace.