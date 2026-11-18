A Philippine regional prosecutor told AFP Wednesday that police had asked state prosecutors to file charges against Meghan Markle's estranged father over alleged possession and distribution of child sexual exploitation materials.

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The complaints against Thomas Markle were filed Monday in Cebu, the Philippine province where Markle is said to have lived for over a year, regional prosecutor Graeme Elmido told AFP.

Police recommended that Markle, whose daughter is married to Britain's Prince Harry, be charged with two counts of distributing child sexual abuse material and one count of possessing such material under Philippine law.

"The complaints will go through preliminary evaluation, in accordance with our present procedures," Elmido said.

"If the evidence warrants... a regular preliminary investigation subpoena will then be sent to Markle Sr to answer the charges."

Markle has already been charged in the United States, where he was arrested in Florida on November 6 and charged with one count of possession of child sexual abuse material.

He was taken into custody by FBI agents at the retirement home where he lives in Lakeland, Florida and has been ordered to undergo a psychiatric examination.

Earlier this month, Philippine police said they had recovered child sexual abuse material from three memory cards and a mobile phone found at an alleged former residence of 82-year-old Markle.

Philippine interior minister Jonvic Remulla told AFP at the time that the country planned to take "appropriate legal actions" if sufficient evidence was found. Markle has denied all claims against him.

AFP