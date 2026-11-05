European, US delegations discuss Ukraine's post-war reconstruction

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Delegations from Ukraine, Germany, France, Britain and the United States met along with representatives of NATO and the World Bank on Wednesday to discuss Ukraine's post-war reconstruction and economic prosperity, the EU said.
The discussions included identifying instruments and tools that could support Ukraine’s future development and its own reconstruction efforts, the European Union said in a statement.
Reuters