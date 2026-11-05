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INTERNATIONAL
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WORLD

European, US delegations discuss Ukraine's post-war reconstruction

WORLD
23 mins ago
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Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Delegations from Ukraine, Germany, France, Britain and the United States met along with representatives of NATO and the World Bank on Wednesday to discuss Ukraine's post-war reconstruction and economic prosperity, the EU said.

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The discussions included identifying instruments and tools that could support Ukraine’s future development and its own reconstruction efforts, the European Union said in a statement.

Reuters

Ukraine's post-war reconstruction

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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