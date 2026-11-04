Ukraine's Zelenskiy awards Melania Trump state honour

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Melania Trump says she brokered truce in war-torn Ukrainian city
24-10-2026 18:55 HKT
Starlink access in Ukraine a decision for Musk, not White House, Rubio says
21-10-2026 16:54 HKT
Zelenskiy to meet Witkoff as Trump praises Russia and rebukes Ukraine
20-10-2026 17:22 HKT
South Korea to pull more Ukraine embassy staff after POW dispute
20-10-2026 15:00 HKT
US' Rubio says Ukraine and Russia should be focused on ending the war
19-10-2026 14:11 HKT
Musk calls on Zelensky to 'go' as Ukraine leader
15-10-2026 18:53 HKT
HK dominates QS Asia university rankings with five institutions in top 10
03-11-2026 20:53 HKT