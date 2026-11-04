French regional bank says cyberattack caused 'fraudulent transactions'

Read More
European supermarkets hit by new fridge cyber attack
02-11-2026 21:15 HKT
Fears of violence as France braces for Halloween protests
31-10-2026 14:46 HKT
French economy unexpectedly contracts as exports slump in third quarter
30-10-2026 16:02 HKT
France's luxury stores board up windows ahead of fresh protests
24-10-2026 14:29 HKT
French 10-year bond yields hit 5pc, highest since July 2002
21-10-2026 17:15 HKT
An unhappy republic: France's troubles extend beyond the street
20-10-2026 19:24 HKT
Macron denounces 'unbridled' violence as France hit by new clashes
19-10-2026 13:01 HKT
Macron condemns "shocking" scenes of violence across France
19-10-2026 03:25 HKT
Paris police in new battles with protesters and looters
19-10-2026 01:16 HKT
HK dominates QS Asia university rankings with five institutions in top 10
03-11-2026 20:53 HKT