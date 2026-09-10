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WORLD

One dead after Polish train collides with truck: police

WORLD
1 hour ago
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Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

A train carrying 120 passengers collided with a cement truck and derailed in east-central Poland, killing one passenger and leaving several injured, local authorities said Wednesday.

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"I can confirm that one person has died," Karolina Jaworska, press officer for the Mazowian region police, told AFP.

"This seems to be a passenger," she said.

Long-distance railway carrier PKP Intercity wrote on X that "20 people were injured, including four seriously."

"There were about 120 people on the train," its spokesman Mateusz Gdowski told AFP.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Deputy infrastructure minister Piotr Malepszak told private broadcaster TVN24 that Polish authorities have "the initial testimony of the driver of the (cement-mixing) truck, who stated that he was blinded by the sun".

He added the circumstances of the case are yet to be confirmed.

The crash struck in Sokolniki Suche in east-central Poland, about 100 kilometres south of Warsaw.

"As a result of the collision, six wagons and the locomotive derailed," the Mazowian police wrote on X.

Images transmitted by local television stations showed a completely derailed locomotive and several train cars in various states of derailment behind it.

Emergency services, railway representatives and prosecutors are on site analyzing the crash, according to authorities.

Speaking to journalists following the accident, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk called for stricter regulations for drivers violating railway crossing signals.

AFP

Polandtrain collides

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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