logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Five people killed in 'Flying Doctor' helicopter crash in Malaysia, authorities say

WORLD
50 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo: Facebook/Sarawak Edisi Khas
Photo: Facebook/Sarawak Edisi Khas

Five people, including medical staff, died after a "flying doctor" service helicopter crashed in Malaysia on Tuesday, authorities and state news agency reports said, as haze from wildfires complicated search efforts.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

  • Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad in a statement said initial information showed a pilot and four ministry staff were aboard the chopper that crashed near Sarawak state's Long Lellang short take-off and landing airport. Among them were a medical officer, an assistant medical officer, and two nurses on official duty, he said.

  • A disaster management committee official in Miri, Sarawak confirmed to state news agency Bernama that all five aboard died in the crash.

  • A "flying doctor" service typically uses aircraft to provide medical care, emergency transport and clinical services to rural or isolated regions.

  • Search operations on Tuesday had been complicated by hazy conditions, with rescuers barred from using air services, Sarawak police commissioner Mohamad Zainal Abdullah said in a statement. The crash site was in a remote area that required a 10-hour journey by road, he added.

  • The civil aviation authority said the transport ministry's air accident investigations bureau was investigating the incident.

  • Sarawak, on Borneo island, has been hard-hit by haze arising from forest fires in neighbouring Indonesia, with many areas recording unhealthy air quality levels, government data showed on Wednesday. Malaysia declared an emergency last week in Sarawak's Serian district after air pollution rose to hazardous levels, though the declaration was later lifted following improvements in air quality.

Reuters

killedFlying Doctorhelicopter crashMalaysia

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Huawei AI processor chipsets are pictured at an exhibition in Bangkok,Thailand, 2019. REUTERS
Malaysia eyes Huawei AI chips despite US warning: Bloomberg
FINANCE
07-09-2026 20:16 HKT
A woman wearing a protective face mask walks past near an air quality display while haze from wildfires covers the area in Pontianak, West Kalimantan province, Indonesia, September 3, 2026. REUTERS/Victor Fidelis Sentosa
Malaysia declares emergency in Serian district in Sarawak state due to haze
WORLD
04-09-2026 20:59 HKT
An Aedes aegypti mosquito is kept in a container in Buenos Aires, Argentina March 13, 2024. REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian/ File Photo
Dengue cases surge in Malaysia's Klang Valley, says health ministry
WORLD
21-08-2026 14:17 HKT
Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem wears his headphones during the UAE-India Business summit at the Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, India January 10, 2024. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo
Epstein-linked chair of Malaysian port operator was picked for his expertise, parent firm says
WORLD
20-08-2026 17:46 HKT
A Shinkansen bullet train heads into downtown Tokyo, Japan, April 20, 2021. Picture taken April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo
Four workers hit and killed by train in Japan
WORLD
20-08-2026 15:24 HKT
A street of old quarters area is seen in Hanoi, Vietnam June 21, 2019. REUTERS/Kham
Vietnam police address ex-politician's car crash that killed a teenager
WORLD
19-08-2026 15:16 HKT
When the sky is the limit: A shared journalistic heritage brings Hong Kong and Malaysia together | Dr Rahim Said
INSIGHTS
16-08-2026 15:09 HKT
Hong Kong fintech and AI push offers big potential for Malaysia ties, Algernon Yau says
NEWS
11-08-2026 13:48 HKT
logo
The Standard signs landmark partnerships as HK and Malaysia forge stronger media ties
NEWS
11-08-2026 13:34 HKT
Frederick Ma pushes closer Hong Kong-Malaysia ties amid uncertainties
NEWS
11-08-2026 13:25 HKT
A man films passengers exiting a barrier gate at Tsim Sha Tsui MTR Station. (Threads video screenshot)
Group of 36 suspected of gate-crashing at Tsim Sha Tsui MTR Station
NEWS
08-09-2026 11:26 HKT
Hong Kong’s first chief executive Tung Chee-hwa dies at 89
NEWS
11 hours ago
File Photo
Tung Chee-hwa's funeral: Will HK see a third state funeral?
NEWS
6 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.