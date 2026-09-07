Malaysia eyes Huawei AI chips despite US warning: Bloomberg

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Trump says Iran war is 'small potatoes' for US
05-09-2026 15:23 HKT
China's Xi seeks to bring large CEO delegation on US visit, sources say
05-09-2026 11:32 HKT
Wall St subdued after jobs report fuels rate-hike bets
04-09-2026 21:46 HKT
US nonfarm payrolls surge in August; unemployment rate steady at 4.1pc
04-09-2026 21:43 HKT
China's Xi to bring large CEO delegation on US visit, sources say
04-09-2026 21:38 HKT
Malaysia declares emergency in Serian district in Sarawak state due to haze
04-09-2026 20:59 HKT
Trump's bid to shield chip supply chain could backfire in Tennessee
04-09-2026 18:18 HKT
Automakers urge Congress to quickly pass law banning Chinese cars
04-09-2026 16:53 HKT
AI model predicts tropical cyclone to approach within 400km of HK on Sat
06-09-2026 18:58 HKT
Trump taking Qatari Air Force One to Ireland before security fix
05-09-2026 14:17 HKT