logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

UN agency slashes Gaza food aid over funding, warns needs persist

WORLD
2 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
Palestinians harvest their olive trees in the Israeli-occupied West Bank village of Deir Abu Mashal on October 19, 2026.
Palestinians harvest their olive trees in the Israeli-occupied West Bank village of Deir Abu Mashal on October 19, 2026.

The World Food Programme said Monday it would end monthly assistance to 500,000 people in Gaza due to a funding shortfall, despite acute needs in the war-battered Palestinian territory.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

With the cutbacks, 1.1 million Palestinians in Gaza -- still about half the population -- will be receiving either food or cash assistance each month from the UN agency, in reduced amounts.

The World Food Programme said its efforts had mitigated the effects during a famine last year in Gaza -- a description of the situation disputed by Israel -- and warned that conditions had not improved to the point that it can take away aid.

"People are not safe. Airstrikes continue on a daily basis. People continue to be displaced," Shaun Hughes, the WFP country director, told AFP at the agency's office in east Jerusalem.

"Almost everybody remains without a permanent home to live in. And the humanitarian conditions are brutal," he said.

According to the latest assessments, 1.4 million people -- or two-thirds of Gaza's population -- are still "acutely food insecure" and need humanitarian assistance to survive, he said.

In August last year, the UN's Integrated Food Security Phase Classification said that Gaza was suffering famine conditions. Israel, which has blockaded the territory and attacked it relentlessly since the unprecedented October 7, 2023 attack on it by Hamas, described the finding as a lie.

The famine classification was lifted in December, two months after a US-brokered ceasefire was announced in Gaza. Israel has kept striking Gaza since then, vowing to kill anyone involved in the October 7 attack.

Since the ceasefire, the WFP has been able to step up assistance and had been reaching between 1.5 million and 1.8 million people every month.

"This has been a lifeline. But now, rather than being able to sustain and scale up that assistance, we're actually having to reduce it," Hughes said.

"And that's not because we don't have humanitarian access to deliver food; that's because we don't have funding."

- Less aid to each recipient -
In addition to reducing the number of people who receive rations, the WFP has been forced to shrink the content.

Families receiving food assistance will now get only one food parcel instead of two and a smaller bag of wheat flour, the WFP said in an operational note.

The 75,000 families who receive assistance in cash will see the amount reduced from 1,250 to 750 shekels ($400 to $240) per month.

The WFP is funded by governments as well as private donors. It has seen a sharp drop in resources, including after President Donald Trump returned to power in the United States and drastically slashed contributions to UN agencies as well as bilateral aid.

The agency says it needs about $450 million over the next six months for its operations in Gaza and the West Bank, but in 2026 it has only received about half the usual financing for the Palestinian territories.

In September, the agency also reduced by half the number of aid recipients in the West Bank, which Israel has occupied since 1967, from 400,000 to 200,000.

"Now is not the time in the history of Palestine and Gaza to turn away from what is happening in Gaza," Hughes said.

The WFP says that conditions have moderately improved in Gaza but noted that needs could rise again with the onset of winter.

Israel has allowed more goods into Gaza under the terms of the Trump ceasefire but still imposes heavy restrictions, turning away shipments of anything that is seen as having potential military use -- a policy that has included blocking even prosthetic limbs, according to the United Nations.

Israel has ramped up longstanding criticism of the United Nations since the Gaza war, accusing the world body of bias and perpetuating dependency among Palestinians.

AFP

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
This photograph shows the facade of a McDonald's fast food restaurant covered with graffitis reading "Collabos" (Collaborators) in Paris on October 18, 2026, a day after nationwide protests against the "high cost of living". (Photo by JOEL SAGET / AFP)
Louvre blocked as France grapples with unrest
WORLD
9 mins ago
Helen Haines, independent MP for the neighbouring electorate of Indi, poses during the Farrer By-Election in Albury, New South Wales on May 9, 2026.
Australian lawmaker 'critically' hurt in attack, officials say
WORLD
59 mins ago
Police officers walk next to posts newly installed on the sidewalk along the Louvre Museum, on Quai Francois Mitterrand, in Paris on December 12, 2025, a few weeks after thieves used a furniture lift to break into the museum. (AFP)
One year after Louvre heist, where are the missing jewels?
WORLD
2 hours ago
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks to the press at Registan Square, in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, October 19, 2026. (Reuters)
US' Rubio says Ukraine and Russia should be focused on ending the war
WORLD
4 hours ago
source: online
Macron and wife dance at Celine Dion concert amid French riots
WORLD
5 hours ago
People try to destroy the window of a Snipes store near Chatelet - Les Halles as clashes erupted at Place de la Republique following an unauthorised demonstration, central Paris, on October 18, 2026 a day after nationwide protests against the "high cost of living". (AFP)
Macron denounces 'unbridled' violence as France hit by new clashes
WORLD
5 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
Milan police clash with protesters on second day of unrest
WORLD
12 hours ago
Scenes the day after a serious incident that resulted in a fire at Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Wainwright. Reuters
At least 4 killed in major fire at Canadian military base
WORLD
14 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
Macron condemns "shocking" scenes of violence across France
WORLD
15 hours ago
X
Priest killed as giant crucifix falls on him during livestreamed Mass in Ecuador
WORLD
15 hours ago
EMSD finds 74 more buildings with missing lift door frames from Taizoom, total rises to 152
NEWS
15 hours ago
logo
(Video) Dance the fray away: HK teen praised for defusing MTR outburst with a smile
SOCIAL BUZZ
23 hours ago
Credit card fraud hits foldable iPhone Duo launch
NEWS
17-10-2026 12:23 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.