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INTERNATIONAL
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WORLD

Trump says Russia and Ukraine agree to 'energy ceasefire'

WORLD
22 mins ago
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US President Donald Trump arrives to speak during a campaign rally at F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee on October 10, 2026. (AFP)
US President Donald Trump arrives to speak during a campaign rally at F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee on October 10, 2026. (AFP)

US President Donald Trump said in a brief statement Sunday that Russia and Ukraine had agreed to halt strikes on each other's energy infrastructure.

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"Effective immediately, there is an ENERGY CEASEFIRE in the War between Russia and Ukraine. Both parties have agreed. Do not break it!" he wrote on his Truth Social network, without further details.

There was no immediate confirmation from Ukraine or Russia on an agreement, which follows an escalation in deadly attacks in the war.

Earlier Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reiterated his country would be ready to stop hitting Russian oil refineries if Russia curbed its attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

Zelensky's comment came amid a spat between Trump and the Ukrainian leader, who had denounced a US move to temporarily ease sanctions on Russian diesel.

(AFP)

energyceasefireTrumpRussiaUkraine

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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