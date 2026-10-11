Trump says Russia and Ukraine agree to 'energy ceasefire'

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Seoul's ambassador to Ukraine returns home after POW row
10-10-2026 17:07 HKT
Trump launches committee to probe Fed's Lisa Cook, White House says
09-10-2026 22:56 HKT
Trump gives 'national treasure' Musk top US medal after rift
09-10-2026 07:57 HKT
Trump says US will not attack Iran before midterm elections in November
09-10-2026 04:21 HKT
S Korea recalls ambassador from Ukraine amid N Korea prisoners wrangle
09-10-2026 03:22 HKT
Trump says Federal Reserve Board would like to see the country do badly
08-10-2026 11:13 HKT
Trump to appear at White House science event on Thursday
08-10-2026 10:57 HKT
Thailand plans entry and exit fees totalling $338 for air travellers
09-10-2026 03:37 HKT