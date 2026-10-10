logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

US-Ukraine-European negotiators meet in Miami as Trump announces diesel deal with Russia

WORLD
2 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
Semis drive past a sign advertising gas and diesel prices along Interstate 5 in Williams, California, U.S., September 28, 2026. REUTERS/Fred Greaves
Semis drive past a sign advertising gas and diesel prices along Interstate 5 in Williams, California, U.S., September 28, 2026. REUTERS/Fred Greaves

Negotiators for the US, Ukraine and Europeans held six hours of talks in Miami on Friday with the aim of reaching agreement on a unified proposal to end the war in Ukraine, a person familiar with the talks said.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The goal is to reach agreement on such a proposal in the coming weeks so it can be presented to Russia in order to seek a breakthrough before the winter, said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The talks came on the same day that US President Donald Trump said Russia had agreed to supply diesel to global markets in an effort to lower fuel prices, while his administration lifted sanctions on Russian fuel that were designed to deprive Moscow of revenues for the war. The deal was criticized by US lawmakers and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

"All that money goes toward the war against people, against Ukraine, against all of us. I believe our team is simply being used as a smokescreen. And that is certainly not fair," Zelenskiy said in a statement.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said after a call with Trump that an immediate resumption of peace talks was unlikely, citing Ukrainian drone attacks on Moscow.

The talks in Miami included US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner and delegations from Ukraine as well as representatives from Europe and NATO.

The negotiators covered a lengthy list of topics in the discussions, including a post-war package for Ukraine that would include security guarantees from the US and from Europe, the person said.

Also discussed were a post-war economic plan for Ukraine and a pathway to accession to the European Union for Kyiv, the person said.

In a sensitive subject, the delegations discussed "some ideas" on territory, the person said, declining to elaborate.

Ukraine has been adamant that Russia cede territory it has seized during the conflict. President Donald Trump has said both sides will need to compromise.

The person said the delegations also discussed a Europe-Russia security architecture that would set the stage for peaceful years ahead. The person did not provide details.

Reuters

USUkraineEuropenegotiatorsMiamiTrumpdieseldealRussia

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump and Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Hillary Clinton finish their third and final 2016 presidential campaign debate at UNLV in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., October 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo
Trump takes suit against Hillary Clinton over 2016 election to Supreme Court
WORLD
12 mins ago
Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, accompanied by lawyer Abbe Lowell, walks outside the U.S. Supreme Court, as Supreme Court justices consider U.S. President Donald Trump's effort to fire her, in Washington, D.C., U.S., January 21, 2026. REUTERS
Trump launches committee to probe Fed's Lisa Cook, White House says
FINANCE
13 hours ago
US consumer sentiment deteriorates further in October
FINANCE
14 hours ago
Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., December 17, 2025. REUTERS
US stocks open higher as oil slips; telecoms hit by SpaceX spectrum deal
FINANCE
15 hours ago
US dollar banknotes are seen in this illustration taken March 10, 2023. REUTERS
US 10-year Treasury yield risks hitting 6 percent for first time since 2000, Pimco's Ivascyn tells FT
FINANCE
23 hours ago
File Photo/Reuters
Meta bans TikTok ads on its platforms in US
FINANCE
09-10-2026 11:12 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Trump gives 'national treasure' Musk top US medal after rift
WORLD
09-10-2026 07:57 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Trump says US will not attack Iran before midterm elections in November
WORLD
09-10-2026 04:21 HKT
File Photo/Reuters
S Korea recalls ambassador from Ukraine amid N Korea prisoners wrangle
WORLD
09-10-2026 03:22 HKT
A 'now hiring' sign is displayed in a business window in Manhattan on September 05, 2025 in New York City. Spencer Platt/Getty Images/AFP
US jobless claims hover near 57-year low for fourth consecutive week
FINANCE
08-10-2026 22:27 HKT
Late casino tycoon Stanley Ho family unites at Mario Ho Macau wedding banquet
NEWS
15 hours ago
File Photo/Reuters
Thailand plans entry and exit fees totalling $338 for air travellers
WORLD
09-10-2026 03:37 HKT
Woman found dead in tent at Sai Kung campsite
NEWS
09-10-2026 03:51 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.