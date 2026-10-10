US-Ukraine-European negotiators meet in Miami as Trump announces diesel deal with Russia

Negotiators for the US, Ukraine and Europeans held six hours of talks in Miami on Friday with the aim of reaching agreement on a unified proposal to end the war in Ukraine, a person familiar with the talks said.

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The goal is to reach agreement on such a proposal in the coming weeks so it can be presented to Russia in order to seek a breakthrough before the winter, said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The talks came on the same day that US President Donald Trump said Russia had agreed to supply diesel to global markets in an effort to lower fuel prices, while his administration lifted sanctions on Russian fuel that were designed to deprive Moscow of revenues for the war. The deal was criticized by US lawmakers and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

"All that money goes toward the war against people, against Ukraine, against all of us. I believe our team is simply being used as a smokescreen. And that is certainly not fair," Zelenskiy said in a statement.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said after a call with Trump that an immediate resumption of peace talks was unlikely, citing Ukrainian drone attacks on Moscow.

The talks in Miami included US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner and delegations from Ukraine as well as representatives from Europe and NATO.

The negotiators covered a lengthy list of topics in the discussions, including a post-war package for Ukraine that would include security guarantees from the US and from Europe, the person said.

Also discussed were a post-war economic plan for Ukraine and a pathway to accession to the European Union for Kyiv, the person said.

In a sensitive subject, the delegations discussed "some ideas" on territory, the person said, declining to elaborate.

Ukraine has been adamant that Russia cede territory it has seized during the conflict. President Donald Trump has said both sides will need to compromise.

The person said the delegations also discussed a Europe-Russia security architecture that would set the stage for peaceful years ahead. The person did not provide details.

Reuters