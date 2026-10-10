logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Seoul's ambassador to Ukraine returns home after POW row

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses South Korean parliament via video link at National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea April 11, 2022. Chung Sung-Jun/Pool via REUTERS
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses South Korean parliament via video link at National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea April 11, 2022. Chung Sung-Jun/Pool via REUTERS

South Korea's ambassador to Ukraine returned home on Saturday, Seoul's foreign ministry said, as a diplomatic row deepens over the transfer of North Korean prisoners of war to Seoul.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The announcement came days after South Korea said it recalled him following Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's disclosure last month of the prisoner transfer, which Seoul said put their families in North Korea at risk.

"We inform you that Park Ki-chang, Ambassador to Ukraine, returned home this morning," Seoul's foreign ministry said in a statement sent to AFP.

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has demanded an official apology over the prisoner revelation.

Seoul also previously summoned Kyiv's ambassador and threatened unspecified "further measures".

Ukraine has insisted that "diplomacy must prevail over emotions" in relations between the countries.

Earlier this week, Seoul's foreign minister Cho Hyun said Ukraine had sent a message that "included words of apology" over Zelensky's disclosure, but it fell short of "the level" Seoul had in mind.

AFP

SeoulambassadorUkrainePOWrow

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Semis drive past a sign advertising gas and diesel prices along Interstate 5 in Williams, California, U.S., September 28, 2026. REUTERS/Fred Greaves
US-Ukraine-European negotiators meet in Miami as Trump announces diesel deal with Russia
WORLD
8 hours ago
File Photo/Reuters
S Korea recalls ambassador from Ukraine amid N Korea prisoners wrangle
WORLD
09-10-2026 03:22 HKT
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz meet in Kyiv. Reuters
Merz unveils fresh military aid in Kyiv, says Germany won't be intimidated
WORLD
05-10-2026 03:56 HKT
Photo by JORGE SILVA / POOL / AFP Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un, attends a wreath laying ceremony at Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum in Hanoi, March 2, 2019.
North Korean leader's sister calls Seoul 'despicable' after DMZ apology demand
WORLD
02-10-2026 18:19 HKT
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung delivers a speech during the 78th Armed Forces Day at a military base in Gyeryong-City, South Korea, 01 October 2026. JEON HEON-KYUN/Pool via REUTERS
South Korea's Lee threatens action against Ukraine over transfer of North Korean soldiers
WORLD
02-10-2026 10:06 HKT
US President Donald Trump attends a Hispanic Heritage Month reception in the East Room at the White House in Washington, D.C., US, September 30, 2026. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Trump unveils $200 billion South Korean investment in US; Seoul hedges on Alaska pipeline
WORLD
01-10-2026 09:32 HKT
Photo by - / YONHAP / AFP South Korea's Defence Minister Kang Shin-chul (L) speaks during a parliamentary defence committee hearing on the landmine explosion accident in the DMZ, at the National Assembly in Seoul on September 29, 2026.
North Korean DMZ landmine blasts 'violation of armistice': Seoul
WORLD
29-09-2026 16:12 HKT
Lawmaker Yu Yong-weon of South Korea’s main opposition People Power Party explains pictures, showing two North Korean POWs who were recently transferred from Ukraine to South Korea, taken during his visit to a POW camp in Ukraine last February, at his office at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, September 28, 2026. Face of POWs are blurred due to security reason by the source. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Ukraine's Zelenskiy says North Korea prepares to deploy another 10,000 troops to Russia
WORLD
29-09-2026 10:49 HKT
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at UN headquarters in New York City, US, September 23, 2026. REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR
Ukraine sent two captured North Korean soldiers to South Korea, Zelenskiy says
WORLD
24-09-2026 10:29 HKT
Photo by HANDOUT / SATELLITE IMAGE ©2020 MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES / AFP This handout satellite image released by Maxar Technologies shows the close up view of north-south joint liaison office and administration building on June 22, 2020, after it was intentionally destroyed by explosives set by North Korean forces on June 16.
Court orders N. Korea pay Seoul $32.5 mn for blowing up office
WORLD
16-09-2026 10:08 HKT
Late casino tycoon Stanley Ho family unites at Mario Ho Macau wedding banquet
NEWS
21 hours ago
File Photo/Reuters
Thailand plans entry and exit fees totalling $338 for air travellers
WORLD
09-10-2026 03:37 HKT
Hong Kong universities secure record rankings in latest Stanford top scientists list
NEWS
19 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.