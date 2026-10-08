logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Spanish politicians trade blame after death of octogenarian at heart of housing protests

WORLD
2 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
A man next to tributes left outside the Community of Madrid government building following the death of Maricarmen Abascal, an 87-year-old woman whose eviction sparked housing protests in Spain, at Puerta del Sol square in Madrid, Spain, October 8, 2026. (Reuters)
A man next to tributes left outside the Community of Madrid government building following the death of Maricarmen Abascal, an 87-year-old woman whose eviction sparked housing protests in Spain, at Puerta del Sol square in Madrid, Spain, October 8, 2026. (Reuters)

Spanish politicians traded blame on Thursday after the death of an 87-year-old woman who was evicted from her Madrid home exacerbated heated debates over housing ahead of an early election next month, as protests raged on across the country.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Maricarmen Abascal, who died on Wednesday, had been hospitalised for severe anxiety and exhaustion since her dramatic eviction on September 23, though no cause of death has been announced.

News that she had died enraged protesters camped out on squares in Spain's main cities, who chanted that she had been "murdered" by the greed of her landlords.

"When everything is private, we will be deprived of everything," said one placard on Madrid's Puerta del Sol square where mourners lit candles and left flowers honouring Maricarmen, as she has become known across Spain.

Protests over housing shortages and surging rents sparked by Maricarmen's eviction prompted Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to call a snap general election on November 29. Following her death, political leaders were quick to invoke Maricarmen in their attacks on opponents.

Left-leaning parties criticised the conservatives who had shot down decrees with housing measures aiming to curb soaring rental prices, while right-wingers said the leftist central government had proven unable to tackle the crisis after eight years in power.

In the capital, Madrid, lawmakers accused each other of cynically exploiting Abascal's case.

The conservative People's Party (PP), which has absolute majorities in the Madrid regional and local assemblies, refused to hold a minute of silence honouring Maricarmen, prompting hard-left deputies to stage one outside City Hall.

They also gave her a 60-second standing ovation during a tense debate in the regional assembly, while PP lawmakers remained seated with folded arms.

Madrid leader Isabel Diaz Ayuso of the PP blamed Sanchez, pointing out that the eviction had occurred under his government.

Opposition leader Manuela Bergerot of the leftist Mas Madrid party said Maricarmen had died because of "miserable people who put gain above a person's life ... those responsible will carry that with them for their remaining days."

She added that the last thing Ayuso had done while Maricarmen was alive was "laugh at her" — a reference to when Ayuso quipped on September 28: "At what age do I get to stop paying my landlords? Let me know."

(Reuters)

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
He Lifeng (left) John Healey (right)
Chinese and British senior officials discuss enhancing economic, financial ties, Xinhua says
WORLD
1 hour ago
Canadian writer Anne Carson attends the 75th National Book Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on November 20, 2024 in New York City. (AFP)
Canadian writer Anne Carson wins 2026 Nobel Prize in Literature
WORLD
3 hours ago
Tortoise named Jonathan, a giant tortoise believed to be the world's oldest known living land animal, stands in front of Plantation House, in St Paul on the South Atlantic island of St Helena, January 6, 2013. (Reuters)
A 194-year-old tortoise, world's oldest land animal, may hold clues to longer life
WORLD
4 hours ago
Protesters clash with French BRAV-L police in riot gear next to French journalist Remy Buisine during a demonstration in solidarity with high-school students near Sciences Politiques (Paris Institute of Political Studies) university as part of a nationwide protest movement over learning conditions in Paris, on October 7, 2026. (AFP)
High school students to turn out for new protests across France
WORLD
7 hours ago
A combination image shows the British consulate in East Jerusalem, September 9, 2026, (L), and with signage removed, on the deadline set by Israel for its closure, following trade sanctions imposed by British Prime Minister Andy Burnham on Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, in East Jerusalem, October 8, 2026. (Reuters)
Britain removes East Jerusalem consulate signage as Israeli shutdown deadline expires
WORLD
9 hours ago
Tesla, SpaceX and X CEO Elon Musk. (AFP/File)
India says satellite rules 'fair' after Musk claim
WORLD
9 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
Attacks on Saudi airports kill three people, as fighting escalates in Yemen
WORLD
15 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
Israelis mark three years since October 7 as Palestinians mourn Gaza's destruction
WORLD
18 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
Russia says plague institute worker's death does not risk an epidemic
WORLD
19 hours ago
US couple accused of raising 21 children in 'house of horrors' through surrogacy scheme
WORLD
19 hours ago
Boy, 13, rescued from air conditioner ledge in Kwun Tong fire; mother arrested
NEWS
22 hours ago
Typhoon season winds down as HK faces low October risk 
NEWS
07-10-2026 17:02 HKT
Parents of Tuen Mun beer-carrying girl released on bail
NEWS
1 hour ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.