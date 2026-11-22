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US, Iran exchange fire despite talks with mediators
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Trump says he is highly unlikely to order Iran strikes if talks progress
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Vance repudiates Iran war after US electoral defeat
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Iran says in 'intensive' negotiations with US to avert war
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Iran warns new war could last longer after Trump threatens strikes
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Vance outreach to Iran related to medical supplies, says Trump
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