logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

US removes B-1 bombers from UK base amid security concerns

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The United States removed its B-1 bombers from a UK air base one week after several men were arrested there on suspicion of preparing terrorist acts, a Pentagon official said on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

A dozen B-1 bombers were stationed at RAF Fairford air base, located northwest of London. The planes had been used for US strikes on Iran.

"While operational security precluded us from confirming the movement of our assets and forces in real-time, we can acknowledge now that all US bombers that were deployed to RAF Fairford have re-deployed to their home stations in the United States," a Pentagon spokesman wrote in an email.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Britain has "strong indications" that Iran was involved in a suspected plot targeting the base, Prime Minister Andy ​Burnham said on Wednesday. Iran said accusations linking Tehran to the alleged plan were baseless and summoned the British ambassador in Tehran over the issue.

The Wall Street Journal first reported that the aircraft were removed from the base amid security concerns over suspected terror plots against the facility.

The British government had allowed the US to use bombers based at Fairford to strike Iranian missile sites that were attacking ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

US President Donald Trump said those involved in the plot had planned "big damage" while US ​Secretary of State Marco Rubio also pointed to the "hands of a foreign actor."

Reuters

RAF FairfordB-1 bombers

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton. File Photo/Reuters
Trump names intelligence chief Clayton as AI czar, to head task force
WORLD
3 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
Report: flydubai copilot planned to crash plane into Ben Gurion Airport
WORLD
4 hours ago
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz meet in Kyiv. Reuters
Merz unveils fresh military aid in Kyiv, says Germany won't be intimidated
WORLD
6 hours ago
Two sources have said the co-pilot is an Omani national named Hamam Al-Hamami. LinkedIn
Australia probes flydubai co-pilot's links to the country, police say
WORLD
6 hours ago
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi. File Photo/Reuters
Iranian UN delegation duo 'kicked out' of US: State Dept
WORLD
9 hours ago
General view of fireworks during the closing ceremony (Reuters)
Asian Games close after fortnight of turmoil and teenage triumph
WORLD
13 hours ago
File Photo
Philippines arrests 244 'mostly Chinese' workers in online scam crackdown, including one Hongkonger
WORLD
17 hours ago
Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi (Reuters/File)
Japan PM protests to US after Marine arrested on murder suspicion in Okinawa
WORLD
19 hours ago
File Photo
White House AI task force will prevent 'overregulation': WSJ
WORLD
19 hours ago
Students on Libe Slope on the campus of Cornell University in Ithaca, New York. (AFP)
#IAmJaneDoe: online support campaign in US university rape case
WORLD
23 hours ago
Kyren Wilson (left) and Director of Immigration Benson Kwok Joon-fung
Snooker world champion Kyren Wilson becomes HK resident through talent scheme
NEWS
21 hours ago
(file photo)
Teenager arrested at Hong Kong airport for luggage theft
NEWS
02-10-2026 14:00 HKT
Led by the Dean and professors of the Faculty of Medicine, the new cohort of HKU medical students entered the hall to participate in the White Coat Ceremony.
Over 330 medical freshmen don white coats at University of Hong Kong ceremony
NEWS
03-10-2026 21:06 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.