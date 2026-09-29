Singapore police charge man after fake AI croc picture sparks concern

Singapore police charged a man on Tuesday with posting a fake AI-generated picture of a crocodile at the city-state's largest reservoir that sparked public concern and an intensive search.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The man, identified as Ye Lin, 30, from Myanmar, was charged with "communicating a false message" and obstructing the course of justice, police and local media said.

Singaporean police alleged that Ye created the picture of the saltwater crocodile using artificial intelligence last month before sending it to a colleague.

Authorities were then alerted of the possible presence of a deadly predator at Pandan Reservoir, a popular jogging and kayaking spot west of the city centre. An intensive search was launched and all activities were suspended.

However, authorities "discovered that the photograph provided in relation to the reported sighting was fake and the matter was referred to the police", they said in a statement.

"The man subsequently deleted the image and the related application in an attempt to conceal his actions," the police statement said.

Ye told a Singaporean court on Tuesday through an interpreter that he intended to plead guilty, the Straits Times newspaper reported.

Singapore takes a dim view on the distribution of fake images. Ye could face a prison term of up to three years, or a $7,820 (S$10,000) fine or both if found guilty.

He also faces an additional seven-year sentence or a fine, or both, on the obstruction of justice charge.

Ye is due to appear in court again in November.

Crocodile sightings are rare in Singapore but have increased in recent years, with about 30 reported in its waters since January 2025, local media reports said.

AFP