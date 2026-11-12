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INTERNATIONAL
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WORLD

Singapore says barred Alice Huang from re-entry in February

WORLD
43 mins ago
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Alice Huang (right) has been photographed at various events in Taiwan and Shanghai with Jensen Huang.
Alice Huang (right) has been photographed at various events in Taiwan and Shanghai with Jensen Huang.

Alice Huang, the alleged Chinese spy in the Nvidia AI chip scandal, was barred from re-entering Singapore in February after providing inaccurate information during a probe into Megaspeed, the government said on Thursday.

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Huang, a former executive at the Singapore-based company, was "investigated for suspected involvement" in false declarations by technology companies on the purchase of servers containing top-end AI chips, the Ministry of Home Affairs said.

"Huang had provided information which she knew to be inaccurate... to downplay her role in Megaspeed", the ministry said, adding there was "insufficient evidence" that she committed offences related to "possible inaccurate declarations".

"She was issued a stern warning and barred from re-entering the country."

It said Huang was not based in Singapore and "was not investigated for espionage".

Singaporean investigators initiated the probe into Megaspeed and other companies in February 2025, according to the ministry.

Authorities said servers containing the chips were being exported through Singapore to Malaysia and were suspected of being delivered to other destinations, contrary to declarations made in Singapore.

Megaspeed has garnered global scrutiny in recent days after Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang admitted to having an affair, reportedly with Alice Huang, whom the United States suspects of being a Chinese intelligence asset.

The revelations have caused concern that Nvidia's cutting-edge artificial intelligence chips, purchased by Megaspeed, may have been diverted to China, circumventing US export restrictions designed to prevent Beijing from acquiring the technology.

Jensen Huang resigned as chief executive of Nvidia on Thursday.

Singapore's home ministry said it repeatedly sought information from the US Department of Justice and the FBI on US-based server supplier Supermicro during its probe into Megaspeed, but "received limited information or assistance in respect of the company".

It said its investigation into the technology companies was "not based on any request from any country or sovereign entity".

(AFP)

Alice HuangJensen HuangSingapore

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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