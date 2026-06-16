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WORLD

Israeli Air Force chief confirms major strike on Iran called off one hour before departure

WORLD
12 mins ago
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Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Israeli Air Force chief Maj. Gen. Omer Tischler has confirmed that a planned large-scale wave of strikes on hundreds of targets in Iran was called off just one hour before the operation was set to depart.

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In a letter to soldiers on Tuesday, Tischler said the air force had struck dozens of targets in Iran last week in response to Iranian missile fire, significantly damaging Iran's air defence system. But a broader operation involving "hundreds of targets in the heart of Iran" was halted "while we were briefing in the squadrons, just one hour before the departure for the sortie."

The strike was reportedly nixed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after US President Donald Trump instructed him not to escalate the fight with Iran.

Israeli Air Force chief Maj. Gen. Omer Tischler. Photo: Israel Defense Forces
Israeli Air Force chief Maj. Gen. Omer Tischler. Photo: Israel Defense Forces

Conflict erupted between Israel and Iran last week for the first time since a ceasefire took effect in early April, following Iranian missile fire after Israel struck Beirut in response to Hezbollah rocket attacks. Israel responded with two waves of strikes on Iran, targeting military and energy infrastructure.

Trump reportedly told Netanyahu to hold off on further attacks, warning that if Israel escalated it could find itself alone in the battle. Trump and Netanyahu spoke multiple times during the fighting, with Trump urging an end to the renewed conflict and Netanyahu making the case for Israeli strikes.

Late Sunday, the US and Iran agreed on a deal to end the war, also including a commitment to end hostilities in Lebanon.

Israel Iran airstrike called off

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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