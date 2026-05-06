Iran introduces new email-based permit system for Strait of Hormuz ship transits

Iran has launched a new mechanism governing ship transits through the Strait of Hormuz amid ongoing tensions with the United States over the strategic waterway, state-run Press TV reported on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Under the system, vessels intending to pass through the waterway receive an email from an address linked to the Persian Gulf Strait Authority informing them of transit regulations. Ships are then required to comply with the framework before receiving a transit permit.

Iran has imposed stricter controls on navigation in the Strait of Hormuz since the outbreak of the US-Israeli war on February 28, amid escalating tensions over maritime access. Recent Iranian officials' statements indicate vessels must follow designated routes and obtain authorization to transit the waterway, while the US has deployed naval forces in the region to support commercial shipping.