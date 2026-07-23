logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Hegseth: US military can destroy Iran's Pickaxe Mountain nuclear site

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth gestures as he testifies during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing. Reuters
U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth gestures as he testifies during a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing. Reuters

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth indicated on Tuesday that the US military has the capability to destroy Iran's Pickaxe Mountain, the underground site suspected of housing elements of Tehran's nuclear programme.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

"If anybody in the world can reach anything on God's green earth, it's the United States military, the most powerful military in the world," Hegseth said at a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing, in response to a question about whether the US has the capacity to destroy the facility.

The facility is buried deep inside a mountain in a manner that experts believe would be difficult to fully destroy, even with the heavy munitions used to target Iran's Fordow and Natanz facilities last summer.

Hegseth estimated the current costs of the Iran war at US$37.5 billion, up from a US$29 billion estimate provided in mid-May. He said the administration continues to believe it has the authorities necessary to continue the war without congressional authorisation, but noted that Iran is at its "weakest point militarily" in decades.

Gen Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said the US has other capabilities in the diplomatic, informational, economic and military realms, but declined to discuss the possibility of US ground forces being deployed to Iran.

Both Hegseth and Caine argued for the administration's full US$1.5 trillion military funding request for 2027, saying the supplemental request is "not a substitute" for the president's full base budget request.

Hegseth Iran Pickaxe Mountain nuclear site

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Photo by ALEX WROBLEWSKI / AFP US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth (L) and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen.
Hegseth estimates cost of Iran war at $37.5 billion
WORLD
20 hours ago
Former Iranian president Ahmadinejad. File Photo/Reuters
Former Iranian president Ahmadinejad denies Mossad recruitment report
WORLD
16-07-2026 06:18 HKT
File Photo/Reuters
Trump declares Strait of Hormuz open as Iran says closed, trade attacks continue
WORLD
13-07-2026 05:09 HKT
Ali Khamenei's funeral to be held from July 6 to 9, burial at Mashhad shrine
WORLD
23-06-2026 01:29 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Israeli Air Force chief confirms major strike on Iran called off one hour before departure
WORLD
17-06-2026 04:23 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Trump: US will work with Iran to destroy its uranium if deal reached
WORLD
08-06-2026 02:24 HKT
Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth (L) conducts a prayer as US President Donald Trump (R) listens during a dinner with state governors in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on February 21, 2026.
Hegseth's church brings its Christian nationalism to Washington
WORLD
06-05-2026 20:48 HKT
Iran introduces new email-based permit system for Strait of Hormuz ship transits
WORLD
06-05-2026 06:18 HKT
X@Iran_in_India
US wanted to kill all of us, Iranian survivor of torpedoed warship says
WORLD
21-04-2026 04:38 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Trump willing to meet Iran leaders, says ceasefire extension 'highly unlikely'
WORLD
21-04-2026 03:25 HKT
(File Photo)
New tropical cyclone threatens HK this weekend as AI forecast models show divided paths
NEWS
21-07-2026 19:52 HKT
Judge Wilson Chan faces serious reprimand again over fifth judicial copying case
NEWS
22-07-2026 04:44 HKT
(File photo)
Appeal court overturns ruling after judge copied lawyers’ submissions
NEWS
21-07-2026 16:24 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.