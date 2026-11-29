Ombudsman capped a stellar career by beating an all-star line-up in the Japan Cup at Tokyo Racecourse yesterday, in a contest being hailed as the race of the year.

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Twelve Group 1 winners lined up, and the race lived up to its billing, as the top five in the betting filled the first five places. Ombudsman went off favorite and won by 1½ lengths from defending champion Calandagan, who held second ahead of local heroes Danon Decile, Masquerade Ball and Croix du Nord.

"I feel amazing," William Buick said. "I felt a great responsibility to perform well today, and we all really wanted him to go out on a high, as he did."

Ombudsman settled in midfield on the rail and struggled for room early in the straight. Once Buick found a gap at the 400-meter mark, the European Horse of the Year reached the leaders at the furlong pole and pulled clear.

"He was faultless every step of the way," Buick said.

It was a sixth Group 1 win for the John and Thady Gosden-trained five-year-old, and it came at his first try over 2,400 meters. Including the JRA bonus, the win was worth about US$8.2 million, more than he had earned in his entire career before yesterday.

"We knew Ombudsman was going to retire this season," John Gosden said. "Thady and I, together with Sheikh Mohammed, decided that this top race would be a very important final addition to his career. It was a very good decision, as we have all seen today."

Mickael Barzalona had no excuses for Calandagan.

"They went a good gallop. He ran a good race, but credit to Ombudsman, just too good today," he said.

Christophe Lemaire, who rode Masquerade Ball, felt the tension among the crowd of 79,787.

"It was not just a party atmosphere, like usual, this was horse racing as it is meant to be. It was a case of ‘let's see who is best'." Lemaire said. "Obviously, this time Ombudsman was the king today. Just unbeatable."

Ombudsman is the first British-trained winner since Alkaased in 2005, and the first Japan Cup winner for Godolphin.

"If the best horse in the world wins the Japan Cup, it must mean that the Japan Cup itself is a top-level race," Godolphin's Hugh Anderson said.