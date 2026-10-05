Daryz wins a second Arc, and his owner says that will be enough

Mickael Barzalona found a way out of a pocket to run down Bay City Roller at ParisLongchamp, while Japan’s long wait for an Arc went on with Admire Terra 11th and Meisho Tabaru 14th.

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Daryz became the first colt in almost half a century to win back-to-back runnings of the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe on Sunday, but owner Princess Zahra Aga Khan said the champion is unlikely to return to ParisLongchamp next October in search of a record third.

The Francis-Henri Graffard-trained four-year-old was held up behind horses turning for home before Mickael Barzalona angled him to the outside. From there he ran down the English outsider Bay City Roller, with the Irish filly Diamond Necklace third in a field of 16.

Daryz is the ninth horse to win the Arc twice and the first since the filly Enable in 2017 and 2018. The last colt to defend the title was Alleged, who won for trainer Vincent O’Brien and jockey Lester Piggott in 1977 and 1978.

Princess Zahra, who took charge of the Aga Khan Studs racing operation after her father’s death last year, was asked after the race whether Daryz would be aimed at a third Arc.

“No, I doubt it very much,” she said. “He has other duties to perform. Each time you run him there is a risk.”

She said the colt’s dam, Daryakana, had improved with age, but she was not sure that keeping Daryz in training for another season was the right call. Daryakana won the 2009 Hong Kong Vase at Sha Tin for trainer Alain de Royer-Dupré, giving Princess Zahra’s father his first win on Hong Kong International Day.

Graffard made it clear he would welcome the chance to go for a third. “I wish I could be allowed to win the race with him for a third time, but I don’t think I will be allowed to,” he said.

DARYZ, MICKAEL BARZALONA / G1 Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe // ParisLongchamp /// 2026 //// Photo by Shuhei Okada

FRANCIS-HENRI GRAFFARD, MICKAEL BARZALONA / / G1 Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe // ParisLongchamp /// 2026 //// Photo by Shuhei Okada



The trainer said his main feeling on Sunday was relief after a difficult build-up.

“I really felt the pressure for the last fortnight,” Graffard said. “I tried to remain zen but it is difficult to do so, and the weight on my shoulders was enormous when he went into the stalls before the race. But he is such a great champion that once he got a clear run I was more relaxed.”

He also thanked Princess Zahra for keeping Daryz in training at four rather than retiring him after last year’s win.

“The odds are always against four-year-old colts,” he said. “Thanks to Princess Zahra for deciding to try to prove he was a true champion.”

Barzalona said he was never concerned, even when Daryz was trapped on the turn.

“To win this kind of race twice … Daryz is just an exceptional horse,” Barzalona told Sky Sports Racing. “It’s always a tough race and it didn’t go to plan, but he deserved to win.”

“I was calm because I knew what a champion I had under me,” he added.

Princess Zahra said the win had made her think of her late father, who won the Arc several times, including with the unbeaten filly Zarkava in 2008.

“Last year was especially tough as I was caught up in the moment and still dealing with the loss,” she said. “I was never worried. He has such a will to win, and such speed, I was pretty relaxed.”

A crowd of about 30,000 cheered loudly as Daryz moved into contention in the green silks with red epaulettes, which Princess Zahra put down to the family’s 104 years in racing.

Bay City Roller and Diamond Necklace both ran well from wide barriers. Kalpana and Maltese Cross, the two British runners with the strongest support in the market, finished fifth and sixth.

Japan’s search for a first Arc victory continued without success. Admire Terra finished 11th, and Meisho Tabaru led for much of the race before fading to 14th.

Admire Terra and Meisho Tabaru were Japan’s 39th and 40th runners in the Arc. Japanese horses have contested the race since Speed Symboli in 1969 and have finished second four times: El Condor Pasa in 1999, Nakayama Festa in 2010 and Orfevre in 2012 and 2013.

This article first appeared in Idol Horse as "Daryz wins back-to-back Arcs but unlikely to return for a third".