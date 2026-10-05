logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
RACING
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD RACING

Daryz wins a second Arc, and his owner says that will be enough

WORLD RACING
1 hour ago

by

Michael Cox

logo
logo
logo
DARYZ, MICKAEL BARZALONA / G1 Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe // ParisLongchamp /// 2026 //// Photo by Shuhei Okada
DARYZ, MICKAEL BARZALONA / G1 Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe // ParisLongchamp /// 2026 //// Photo by Shuhei Okada

Mickael Barzalona found a way out of a pocket to run down Bay City Roller at ParisLongchamp, while Japan’s long wait for an Arc went on with Admire Terra 11th and Meisho Tabaru 14th.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Daryz became the first colt in almost half a century to win back-to-back runnings of the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe on Sunday, but owner Princess Zahra Aga Khan said the champion is unlikely to return to ParisLongchamp next October in search of a record third.

The Francis-Henri Graffard-trained four-year-old was held up behind horses turning for home before Mickael Barzalona angled him to the outside. From there he ran down the English outsider Bay City Roller, with the Irish filly Diamond Necklace third in a field of 16.

Daryz is the ninth horse to win the Arc twice and the first since the filly Enable in 2017 and 2018. The last colt to defend the title was Alleged, who won for trainer Vincent O’Brien and jockey Lester Piggott in 1977 and 1978.

Princess Zahra, who took charge of the Aga Khan Studs racing operation after her father’s death last year, was asked after the race whether Daryz would be aimed at a third Arc.

“No, I doubt it very much,” she said. “He has other duties to perform. Each time you run him there is a risk.”

She said the colt’s dam, Daryakana, had improved with age, but she was not sure that keeping Daryz in training for another season was the right call. Daryakana won the 2009 Hong Kong Vase at Sha Tin for trainer Alain de Royer-Dupré, giving Princess Zahra’s father his first win on Hong Kong International Day.

Graffard made it clear he would welcome the chance to go for a third. “I wish I could be allowed to win the race with him for a third time, but I don’t think I will be allowed to,” he said.

Daryz and Mickael Barzalona after winning the Arc for a second time
DARYZ, MICKAEL BARZALONA / G1 Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe // ParisLongchamp /// 2026 //// Photo by Shuhei Okada
Francis-Henri Graffard embraces Mickael Barzalona after combining to win the Arc again with Daryz
FRANCIS-HENRI GRAFFARD, MICKAEL BARZALONA / / G1 Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe // ParisLongchamp /// 2026 //// Photo by Shuhei Okada


The trainer said his main feeling on Sunday was relief after a difficult build-up.

“I really felt the pressure for the last fortnight,” Graffard said. “I tried to remain zen but it is difficult to do so, and the weight on my shoulders was enormous when he went into the stalls before the race. But he is such a great champion that once he got a clear run I was more relaxed.”

He also thanked Princess Zahra for keeping Daryz in training at four rather than retiring him after last year’s win.

“The odds are always against four-year-old colts,” he said. “Thanks to Princess Zahra for deciding to try to prove he was a true champion.”

Barzalona said he was never concerned, even when Daryz was trapped on the turn.

“To win this kind of race twice … Daryz is just an exceptional horse,” Barzalona told Sky Sports Racing. “It’s always a tough race and it didn’t go to plan, but he deserved to win.”

“I was calm because I knew what a champion I had under me,” he added.

Princess Zahra said the win had made her think of her late father, who won the Arc several times, including with the unbeaten filly Zarkava in 2008.

“Last year was especially tough as I was caught up in the moment and still dealing with the loss,” she said. “I was never worried. He has such a will to win, and such speed, I was pretty relaxed.”

A crowd of about 30,000 cheered loudly as Daryz moved into contention in the green silks with red epaulettes, which Princess Zahra put down to the family’s 104 years in racing.

Bay City Roller and Diamond Necklace both ran well from wide barriers. Kalpana and Maltese Cross, the two British runners with the strongest support in the market, finished fifth and sixth.

Japan’s search for a first Arc victory continued without success. Admire Terra finished 11th, and Meisho Tabaru led for much of the race before fading to 14th.

Admire Terra and Meisho Tabaru were Japan’s 39th and 40th runners in the Arc. Japanese horses have contested the race since Speed Symboli in 1969 and have finished second four times: El Condor Pasa in 1999, Nakayama Festa in 2010 and Orfevre in 2012 and 2013. 

This article first appeared in Idol Horse as "Daryz wins back-to-back Arcs but unlikely to return for a third". 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Read More
Aidan O'Brien's Arc team has been reduced to three. Credit HKJC
Nothing’s certain as Diamond Necklace heads O’Brien’s Arc trio
WORLD RACING
29-09-2026 11:21 HKT
Andreas Wöhler. GallopOnline.De
Dardanos leads Wöhler’s bid for Group 1 hat-trick
WORLD RACING
07-08-2026 21:06 HKT
Rayif wins the Prix Jacques Le Marois at Deauville. Credit: France Galop
Graffard strikes again as Rayif lands Le Marois for Aga Khan Studs
WORLD RACING
17-08-2026 08:23 HKT
Bow Echo (outside) and Gstaad (inside) have been one of the rivalries of the season. Photo: HKJC
Gstaad setback delays fourth Bow Echo showdown
WORLD RACING
10-08-2026 12:16 HKT
Aidan O'Brien. HKJC
O'Brien's Diamond Necklace handed five-runner test in Nassau Stakes
WORLD RACING
29-07-2026 15:00 HKT
ITEM, COLIN KEANE; CONSTITUTION RIVER, RYAN MOORE / Illustration by Idol Horse
Item V Constitution River: Aidan O'Brien's Classic crop must lift at Leopardstown
WORLD RACING
10-09-2026 15:44 HKT
Constitution River and Ryan Moore win the Coral Eclipse Stakes. Photo: Alex Evers
York gives Constitution River his Ombudsman test
WORLD RACING
17-08-2026 22:08 HKT
Kyren Wilson (left) and Director of Immigration Benson Kwok Joon-fung
Snooker world champion Kyren Wilson becomes HK resident through talent scheme
NEWS
04-10-2026 13:03 HKT
HK braces for cooler mornings with minimum temperatures fallng to 23 degrees
NEWS
04-10-2026 15:41 HKT
Shenzhen spa hub Royal Holiday reportedly closes as 400 staff demand unpaid wages
NEWS
21 hours ago
Led by the Dean and professors of the Faculty of Medicine, the new cohort of HKU medical students entered the hall to participate in the White Coat Ceremony.
Over 330 medical freshmen don white coats at University of Hong Kong ceremony
NEWS
03-10-2026 21:06 HKT
(file photo)
Teenager arrested at Hong Kong airport for luggage theft
NEWS
02-10-2026 14:00 HKT
Per-trip transport subsidies drop 8pc after $2 fare scheme revamp: Chris Sun
NEWS
21 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.