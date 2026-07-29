logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
RACING
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD RACING

O'Brien's Diamond Necklace handed five-runner test in Nassau Stakes

WORLD RACING
55 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Aidan O'Brien. HKJC
Aidan O'Brien. HKJC

Unbeaten French Classic winner Diamond Necklace will face four rivals when she makes her British debut in Thursday’s Group 1 Nassau Stakes at Goodwood.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Aidan O’Brien’s three-year-old has won all five starts and will receive nine pounds from older pair Friendly Soul and See The Fire in the 2,000-meter feature.

Stablemate Moments Of Joy and supplemented French challenger Botagoz complete the field.

Diamond Necklace arrives seeking a fourth consecutive Group 1 victory after winning the Prix Marcel Boussac as a juvenile and completing a French Classic double in the Poule d’Essai des Pouliches and Prix de Diane this season.

She defeated 14 rivals by three lengths in the French 1,000 Guineas before stepping up in distance to edge Pink Panthera by a head in the French Oaks over 2,100m.

Thursday’s race gives her a different sort of test: a smaller field, quicker ground than she encountered in two of her French wins and Goodwood’s sharp turns and undulations for the first time.

O’Brien told Goodwood Racecourse: “She’s a lovely, natural filly. We stepped her up to a mile and a quarter last time, and we felt we would stay there for the minute. She’s doing very well physically and obviously has a great pedigree as she’s by St Mark’s Basilica."

“I think she’ll be fine. She’s a well-balanced, medium-sized filly with a good stride. She’s been around Longchamp and Chantilly, both right-handed tracks, so that shouldn't be a problem.

“She looks very special. Everything she’s been asked to do, she’s done very easily and very comfortably. She is obviously in that ‘could be anything’ category."

The daughter of St Mark’s Basilica is also attempting to extend O’Brien’s recent hold on the Nassau.

The Ballydoyle trainer won the race with Opera Singer in 2024 and Whirl last year, and victory for Diamond Necklace would give him three consecutive editions for the first time.

O’Brien has won the Nassau six times in total, with his previous victories coming in three pairs: Peeping Fawn and Halfway To Heaven in 2007 and 2008, Minding and Winter in 2016 and 2017, and Opera Singer and Whirl over the past two seasons.

Friendly Soul shapes as one of Diamond Necklace’s main threats after finishing third in the Group 2 Duke of Cambridge Stakes at Royal Ascot on her second start following a lengthy absence.

The John and Thady Gosden-trained mare had previously won six of her first seven races, including the Group 1 Prix de l’Opera over Thursday’s distance.

See The Fire finished second in the 2024 Nassau and third last year, although she must rebound from a below-par run behind Ombudsman in the Prince of Wales’s Stakes.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Read More
Goodwood racing action. HKJC
Gstaad-Bow Echo rivalry resumes with Puerto Rico back in the mix
WORLD RACING
28-07-2026 12:00 HKT
Trawlerman streaks away with the G1 Ascot Gold Cup
Goodwood return brings Trawlerman full circle
WORLD RACING
27-07-2026 16:00 HKT
RAY DAWSON, RAHIEBB / Illustration by Idol Horse
Staying The Distance: Goodwood Cup test for Rahiebb and Ray Dawson
WORLD RACING
27-07-2026 10:43 HKT
Ascot racecourse action. HKJC
Ascot simulcast crowned by blockbuster King George
WORLD RACING
25-07-2026 06:00 HKT
Rossa Ryan. Photo: Rossa Ryan, X
Rossa Ryan’s costly lapse deals blow to title challenge
WORLD RACING
24-07-2026 22:17 HKT
UMBERTO RISPOLI, JOURNALISM / G1 Preakness Stakes // Pimlico /// 2025 //// Photo by Emilee Chinn
Letting bygones be bygones reunites Rispoli with Journalism
WORLD RACING
24-07-2026 21:57 HKT
MASQUERADE BALL, CHRISTOPHE LEMAIRE / G1 Tenno Sho (Autumn) // Tokyo Racecourse /// 2025 //// Photo by @s1nihs
Masquerade Ball Puts ‘King George’ history back on the table for Christophe Lemaire
WORLD RACING
23-07-2026 09:46 HKT
Nicholas Tse sheds tears at concert as family bids farewell to Patrick Tse
GOSSIP
20 hours ago
10 mainland women arrested in Tsuen Wan anti-vice operation
NEWS
28-07-2026 04:04 HKT
Mainland man stabbed in neck at Mong Kok building, 3 Thai women taken for questioning
NEWS
9 hours ago
HK man faces 9 years in Taiwan jail for MRT pickpocketing spree, fake credit card fraud
CHINA
28-07-2026 04:55 HKT
(File Photo)
Alex Chui makes IMO history with perfect score and record seventh medal
WORLD
27-07-2026 19:51 HKT
logo
(Video) Car runs red light in Hung Shui Kiu, narrowly misses domestic helper and 2 children
NEWS
10 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.