Gstaad setback delays fourth Bow Echo showdown

Gstaad’s fourth showdown with Bow Echo is on hold after an infection suffered following the Sussex Stakes ruled him out of Sunday’s Group 1 Prix Jacques le Marois at Deauville.

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Aidan O’Brien’s Irish 2,000 Guineas winner has finished second to Bow Echo three times this season, most recently in their Goodwood thriller, but will instead be aimed at the Group 1 Prix du Moulin at ParisLongchamp on September 6.

Gstaad was galloped into during the Sussex Stakes and subsequently developed an infection in his hindquarters, with the stronger course of antibiotics required leaving him short of time for Deauville.

Bow Echo remains in contention for the Prix Jacques le Marois, meaning another meeting between the pair will have to wait.

Gstaad was also runner-up to George Boughey’s unbeaten colt in the English 2,000 Guineas and St James’s Palace Stakes, either side of his Irish 2,000 Guineas victory at the Curragh.

“He got galloped into in Goodwood and he got a little bit of an infection in his hind part from it,” O’Brien said in comments published by Thoroughbred Daily News.

“With the antibiotics we put him on, usually we'd be able to run him in seven days, but they had to give him an extra strong antibiotic because the cut was deep so it took 14 days. It wouldn't be out of his system in time [to run in the Prix Jacques le Marois].

“It will probably be the Moulin now before he runs. That's probably where he'll go.”

O’Brien also provided updates on two of his Royal Ascot-winning juveniles after both missed Sunday’s Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh.

Queen Mary Stakes winner Victorious could be finished for the season after being given time off, while Coventry Stakes winner Great Barrier Reef is being considered for the Prix Morny after recovering from ringworm.

“Victorious was a little bit off, so she'll have a little bit of time off,” O’Brien said in the same Thoroughbred Daily News report. “Whether we run her for the rest of the season, I'm not sure. If there's anything [wrong], we'll wait with her because she's travelled and she's a lot of experience. If we're not 100 per cent happy with her, she's finished for the season.

“Great Barrier Reef had a spot of ringworm, that's why he didn't come here for the Phoenix Stakes. It's gone and it's dead, but you have to give them a couple of weeks when that happens.

“With the horse from Goodwood [Richmond Stakes winner Man's Best Friend], today was coming a bit too quick, so it will be between him and Great Barrier Reef for the Prix Morny, we think.”