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WORLD RACING

York gives Constitution River his Ombudsman test

WORLD RACING
9 mins ago
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Constitution River and Ryan Moore win the Coral Eclipse Stakes. Photo: Alex Evers
Constitution River and Ryan Moore win the Coral Eclipse Stakes. Photo: Alex Evers

Ombudsman and Constitution River meet at York on Wednesday in a Juddmonte International that should show whether the season’s standout three-year-old is ready to take down the older horse who still sets the middle-distance standard.

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Last year’s winner Ombudsman returns to the Group 1 feature after what joint-trainer John Gosden described as possibly his best performance in the Prince of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Constitution River has built the strongest case among the three-year-olds. He made a winning return in the Dee Stakes, overcame a wide draw to lead home an Aidan O’Brien one-two-three in the Prix du Jockey Club, then stepped into open company at Sandown and won the Coral-Eclipse by three lengths.

That Eclipse win left him unbeaten for the season and gave York its obvious question: can he do it against Ombudsman?

Ryan Moore is confident Constitution River has the conditions to show where he stands.

“We’re really looking forward to it. Constitution River has done nothing wrong in his whole career. We think York will suit him and the trip is perfect,” Moore said in a World Pool video.

“He’ll be taking on last year’s winner Ombudsman, who was very impressive in the Prince of Wales’s, and has also been trained with this race in mind. It looks a really good race and it will be great to see how he measures up.”

O’Brien has the clash he wanted. Constitution River has dominated his own age group, while Ombudsman brings the older-horse standard after a Royal Ascot win that confirmed him as one of Europe’s leading middle-distance performers.

The race may turn as much on tempo as talent.

Ombudsman will have Devil’s Advocate as a pacemaker, while Ballydoyle is also expected to ensure a strong gallop after last year’s International developed unusually when the leaders opened a huge advantage.

Gosden told the Racing Post: “I expect a really truly run race. I can’t imagine it any other way.

“I don’t see them letting pacemakers go 25 lengths in front. Our fellow picked up well and went away from them last year but I would imagine it would be a more conventional race this time.”

Item brings another three-year-old angle after rebounding from his Derby defeat to win the Group 2 York Stakes, and rider Colin Keane believes there is still more to come.

Keane told the Racing Post: “I've nothing but huge respect for Ombudsman and Constitution River, but Item is a really nice horse and I don't think we've got to the bottom of him yet.”

Group 1 winner Almaqam, Pride Of Arras and Aga Khan-owned Zaydann add further depth, but the race is framed by the two at the top: Ombudsman, back to defend his International crown, and Constitution River, testing himself again in open-age Group 1 company after his Eclipse win.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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