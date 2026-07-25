Ascot simulcast crowned by blockbuster King George

Hong Kong racing fans get one of Europe’s strongest cards of the summer on Saturday night, with the Jockey Club simulcasting all eight races from Ascot’s King George meeting.

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The program begins at 8:10 p.m. Hong Kong time and is headed by the £2 million Group 1 King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at 10:35 p.m.

Seven Group 1 winners feature among the nine runners in the 2,392-meter contest, which brings together leading horses from France, Japan, Ireland and Britain.

Much of the focus will fall on the rematch between defending champion Calandagan and Masquerade Ball, who were separated by a head in last November’s Japan Cup.

Masquerade Ball has raced only once since, finishing one length behind Romantic Warrior over 2,000 meters in April’s FWD QEII Cup at Sha Tin. The return to 2,392m is expected to suit the Japanese colt, who was caught wide in the Japan Cup and has been aimed at Ascot since that defeat.

Calandagan recovered from a disappointing effort on testing ground at Epsom to win the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud for a second straight year earlier this month. He is attempting to become only the fourth dual winner of the King George.

Nemone Routh, the Aga Khan Studs’ French racing manager, said in an HKJC release: “He worked well this week and we think he has improved since Saint-Cloud when Mickael Barzalona gave him another terrific ride. The guys in the stable who know him best say he is the same weight and in the same shape as he was this time last year. We are very happy with him – it is just the opposition that looks really tough.”

That opposition includes 2024 winner Goliath, who finished an unlucky third in last month’s Hardwicke Stakes after Christophe Soumillon lost his irons at a crucial stage.

Last year’s King George runner-up Kalpana is the sole British-trained runner, while Aidan O’Brien supplies four of the nine starters.

Ryan Moore partners Irish Derby winner Benvenuto Cellini, who receives an 11-pound weight-for-age allowance, while Wayne Lordan rides multiple Classic winner Minnie Hauk. Dual Derby winner Lambourn and Action are expected to ensure a strong pace.

Japan’s second representative is Wurttemberg, who was beaten a nose by Croix Du Nord over 3,200m in the Tenno Sho Spring and will be ridden by Oisin Murphy.

The simulcast begins with the Crocker Bulteel Maiden Stakes before several Royal Ascot form lines come together in the Group 3 Princess Margaret Japan Cup Stakes.

Albany Stakes fourth Dark Issue faces Dee’s Funny Girl again, while Windsor Castle placegetters Moonrise and Harlequin Sky step up in distance.

Touleen is expected to start favorite in the Group 3 Valiant Stakes after finishing second in the Coronation Stakes, although she must overcome older rivals including the Ryan Moore-ridden Kon Tiki.

The 17-runner International Handicap provides the main betting puzzle outside the King George.

Unbeaten three-year-old Extremely Zain seeks a fourth straight win, with Royal Ascot scorer Mezcala and Bunbury Cup pair Aalto and Back In Black among his principal rivals.

Three competitive handicaps complete the card, featuring Taritino’s hat-trick bid, Royal Hunt Cup runner-up Blue Rc and previous Royal Ascot winners Rhythm N Hooves and Pilgrim.