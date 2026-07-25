logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
RACING
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD RACING

Ascot simulcast crowned by blockbuster King George

WORLD RACING
2 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
Ascot racecourse action. HKJC
Ascot racecourse action. HKJC

Hong Kong racing fans get one of Europe’s strongest cards of the summer on Saturday night, with the Jockey Club simulcasting all eight races from Ascot’s King George meeting.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The program begins at 8:10 p.m. Hong Kong time and is headed by the £2 million Group 1 King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at 10:35 p.m.

Seven Group 1 winners feature among the nine runners in the 2,392-meter contest, which brings together leading horses from France, Japan, Ireland and Britain.

Much of the focus will fall on the rematch between defending champion Calandagan and Masquerade Ball, who were separated by a head in last November’s Japan Cup.

Masquerade Ball has raced only once since, finishing one length behind Romantic Warrior over 2,000 meters in April’s FWD QEII Cup at Sha Tin. The return to 2,392m is expected to suit the Japanese colt, who was caught wide in the Japan Cup and has been aimed at Ascot since that defeat.

Calandagan recovered from a disappointing effort on testing ground at Epsom to win the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud for a second straight year earlier this month. He is attempting to become only the fourth dual winner of the King George.

Nemone Routh, the Aga Khan Studs’ French racing manager, said in an HKJC release: “He worked well this week and we think he has improved since Saint-Cloud when Mickael Barzalona gave him another terrific ride. The guys in the stable who know him best say he is the same weight and in the same shape as he was this time last year. We are very happy with him – it is just the opposition that looks really tough.”

That opposition includes 2024 winner Goliath, who finished an unlucky third in last month’s Hardwicke Stakes after Christophe Soumillon lost his irons at a crucial stage.

Last year’s King George runner-up Kalpana is the sole British-trained runner, while Aidan O’Brien supplies four of the nine starters.

Ryan Moore partners Irish Derby winner Benvenuto Cellini, who receives an 11-pound weight-for-age allowance, while Wayne Lordan rides multiple Classic winner Minnie Hauk. Dual Derby winner Lambourn and Action are expected to ensure a strong pace.

Japan’s second representative is Wurttemberg, who was beaten a nose by Croix Du Nord over 3,200m in the Tenno Sho Spring and will be ridden by Oisin Murphy.

The simulcast begins with the Crocker Bulteel Maiden Stakes before several Royal Ascot form lines come together in the Group 3 Princess Margaret Japan Cup Stakes.

Albany Stakes fourth Dark Issue faces Dee’s Funny Girl again, while Windsor Castle placegetters Moonrise and Harlequin Sky step up in distance.

Touleen is expected to start favorite in the Group 3 Valiant Stakes after finishing second in the Coronation Stakes, although she must overcome older rivals including the Ryan Moore-ridden Kon Tiki.

The 17-runner International Handicap provides the main betting puzzle outside the King George.

Unbeaten three-year-old Extremely Zain seeks a fourth straight win, with Royal Ascot scorer Mezcala and Bunbury Cup pair Aalto and Back In Black among his principal rivals.

Three competitive handicaps complete the card, featuring Taritino’s hat-trick bid, Royal Hunt Cup runner-up Blue Rc and previous Royal Ascot winners Rhythm N Hooves and Pilgrim.

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Read More
MASQUERADE BALL, CHRISTOPHE LEMAIRE / G1 Tenno Sho (Autumn) // Tokyo Racecourse /// 2025 //// Photo by @s1nihs
Masquerade Ball Puts ‘King George’ history back on the table for Christophe Lemaire
WORLD RACING
23-07-2026 09:46 HKT
Ka Ying Rising puts a gap on his rivals. Singtao
Royal Ascot playing the long game for Ka Ying Rising
HONG KONG RACING
06-07-2026 15:36 HKT
Nick Smith and Andrew Harding present the Hong Kong team of Vincent Ho, Jerry Chau and Luke Ferraris with jackets at Sha Tin on Saturday. The trip will represent the Jockey Club at the Shergar Cup HKJC at Ascot Racecourse on August 8. HKJC
Chau and Ferraris join Ho as Jockey Club saddles up for historic Shergar Cup
HONG KONG RACING
04-07-2026 19:22 HKT
Inside Track.
INSIDE TRACK: Racing pundit Matt Chapman says he "knows nothing" about Ka Ying Rising's owners, proceeds to prove it
HONG KONG RACING
03-07-2026 23:44 HKT
Colourful King surges away with a strong win in a Class 2 sprint at Sha Tin on Saturday. Sing Tao
Can't get Ka Ying Rising? Maybe Colourful King could fill the Royal Ascot void as straight track options narrow
HONG KONG RACING
28-06-2026 08:51 HKT
MASQUERADE BALL, CHRISTOPHE LEMAIRE / G1 Tenno Sho (Autumn) // Tokyo Racecourse /// 2025 //// Photo by @s1nihs
Yoshida plots King George revenge with Masquerade Ball
WORLD RACING
20-07-2026 14:55 HKT
WILLIAM HAGGAS; MUHAARAR, PAUL HANAGAN / Illustration by Idol Horse
WORLD RACING WEEKLY: July Cup, Almeraq and Shonan Galleon
WORLD RACING
09-07-2026 19:11 HKT
Oisihn Murphy. HKJC
Murphy takes no-pressure King George ride on Japanese raider
WORLD RACING
21-07-2026 09:18 HKT
Man flees Amoy Plaza watch shop with $152,000 Rolex after feigning interest as customer
NEWS
17 hours ago
HKO to issue T1 signal at 8.40pm as Noul approaches
NEWS
19 hours ago
Patrick Tse’s ashes await placement as family marks seventh-day memorial ritual
GOSSIP
24-07-2026 01:10 HKT
(File photo)
Potential Tropical Storm Noul may pass within 300km of HK this Sun
NEWS
23-07-2026 13:58 HKT
Threads / lovewvtl
Admiralty MTR escalator scare: hidden needle injures female passenger’s hand
NEWS
24-07-2026 02:10 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.