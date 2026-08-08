True Love faces Deauville sprint test in Maurice de Gheest

Aidan O’Brien will ask Classic winner True Love to sharpen up again when she drops to 1,300 meters against a strong French contingent in Sunday’s Group 1 Prix Maurice de Gheest at Deauville.

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The three-year-old returns to the same straight course after finishing second to Thesecretadversary in last month’s Prix Jean Prat over 1,400m, a performance that convinced O’Brien to target one of Europe’s more unusual top-level sprint tests.

True Love won the 1,000 Guineas over 1,600m in May but has not scored since, leaving her versatility under scrutiny as she meets specialist sprinters over a distance between the traditional 1,200m and mile divisions.

O’Brien told Paris Turf: “She really pleased us at her first time over the Deauville straight in the Prix Jean Prat.

“That’s why we decided to come back. For now, she’s the only confirmed starter for us.

“We will see how it will work out for the others, depending on the withdrawals and the latest workouts. Regardless, True Love is really in good shape and she’s heading in with solid claims.”

The final field features 12 runners, with France holding several strong chances.

Samangan also comes through the Jean Prat after overcoming a difficult start to finish fourth, only one length from the winner.

The Blue Point colt had earlier been considered a possible 2,000 Guineas runner, while victory would give his sire a second French Group 1 success in two weeks after Blue Bolt won the Prix Rothschild.

Mise En Boite brings an even more direct Deauville form line after winning the Group 3 Prix de Ris-Orangis over 1,200m at the track last month.

Trainer Xavier Blanchet believes the extra 100m will not be an issue.

“He will get on the Deauville straight again. He was pretty impressive that day and has trained on,” Blanchet said.

“He’s pulled up well and I’d say he’s jumping out of his skin. The extra 100m is not a concern as he’s won over 1,400m.”

Stolen Kiss gives the home team another proven sprint option after finishing fourth in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot, where the first four were separated by narrow margins.

Godolphin’s Wise Approach attempts to rediscover the form that carried him to the Group 1 Middle Park Stakes as a juvenile, while Division and Johnny Murtagh’s Take Charge Star add further international depth.

The absence of Asfoora and Mission Central, who are being kept for York’s Nunthorpe Stakes, has removed two established sprint stars but leaves a more open contest over Deauville’s specialist distance.

The Prix Maurice de Gheest is carded as S3-4 and will be run at 10.40pm Hong Kong time on Sunday.