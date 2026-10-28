How to best utilise different origins and varieties of mushrooms in cooking

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Master Fong Yi-shing (Assistant Executive Chinese Chef at Royal Plaza Hotel) demonstrates Fresh Agaricus blazei Mushroom with Truffle and White Cod, using fresh mushrooms and various processed fungi to enhance the cod's umami and texture—a truly thoughtful creation.

Fresh Agaricus blazei Mushroom with Truffle and White Cod: Ingredients and Method at a Glance

Ingredients: 280 g white cod, 8 fresh Agaricus blazei mushrooms, a little white truffle oil, 20 g black truffle paste, ½ tsp black truffle powder, 5 g fresh black truffle slices, 20 g salmon roe, 10 g butter, 50 g salad dressing, an appropriate amount of edible flowers, a little salt

Marinade: A little each of sugar, egg white, chicken powder, cornstarch, and white truffle oil

Method:

Wash and drain the white cod, cut into pieces, and marinate with the marinade for 1 hour. Wipe the surface of the fresh Agaricus blazei mushrooms clean, peel off the outer skin, and slice. Mix the salad dressing with white truffle oil and black truffle paste, then decorate with salmon roe to make salmon roe truffle sauce. Place the white cod in the pan, immediately add a little white truffle oil, pan-fry over medium heat until cooked, then add black truffle powder. Heat oil in a wok, pan-fry the fresh Agaricus blazei mushrooms until fragrant, season with salt, add butter and cook until melted, then plate. Add the white cod and black truffle slices, garnish with edible flowers, and serve with the salmon roe truffle sauce.

5 Tips for Cooking Fresh Agaricus blazei Mushroom with Truffle and White Cod

White cod is smoother and more tender than other cod. Fresh black truffle slices should not be exposed to high heat, to avoid losing their aroma. Never rinse or soak fresh mushrooms in water. It is best to use a slightly damp cloth or kitchen paper to gently wipe away surface dirt and sand, then peel off the outer skin. Most fresh mushrooms do not need too much or strongly flavored seasoning. A little salt is enough to highlight the mushroom aroma. Truffle products, such as truffle oil, paste, or powder, like fresh mushrooms, should not be cooked at high temperatures or for too long, in order to preserve their essence.

Master Fong Yi-shing's Reflections: Staying True to Culinary Passion

He shared, "From enjoying watching my father cook when I was young, which sparked my interest in cooking, to now being a chef who has been in the kitchen for 20 years, having worked in restaurants and hotels—every step of this path stems from awe and love for Cantonese cuisine.

"Over these 20 years of culinary career, I have always stayed true to my original intention and maintained the purest passion for cooking. The culinary world is vast and profound, and "live and learn" is a belief I have always upheld. The soul of Cantonese cuisine lies in the ultimate pursuit of original flavors, precisely mastering heat and seasonality, and presenting the perfect flavor and sweetness of the ingredients themselves. This insistence on fundamentals and tradition is an indispensable cornerstone of my culinary foundation.

"However, times are changing, and diners' palates and aesthetics are also evolving. Modern Cantonese cuisine is no longer limited to the traditional framework of the past. From elegant and refined plating art to boldly introducing high-quality Western ingredients and modern cooking techniques, modern Cantonese cuisine shows unprecedented inclusiveness and diversity.

"Facing the collision between tradition and innovation, I often ask myself: How can traditional Cantonese cuisine shine anew? I am committed to rethinking every classic dish, skillfully combining contemporary dining concepts with Western ingredients, and injecting new vitality into dishes while preserving the traditional "foundation" and "heat control" of Cantonese cuisine.

"Culinary art is a journey of exploration that never stops. I hope to continue creating in the kitchen with this awe for tradition and desire for new knowledge, bringing every diner a modern refined Cantonese cuisine experience that is both familiar and nostalgic, yet full of surprises."

1. Most Unforgettable Food?

Pepper Potato Chicken Wings. Chef Fong's father's home-style dish, but particular about ingredients, pairing, and seasoning. First, whole peppercorns must be crushed to enhance aroma and umami, then braised until the potatoes are soft, fluffy, and glutinous and the chicken wings are tender on the bite. Soy sauce and sugar highlight the original flavors of the ingredients—the taste Chef Fong loved most as a child.

2. Most Challenging Ingredient?

Bean sprouts. Chef Fong believes the hardest part of handling bean sprouts is controlling the heat, and they must be thoroughly drained before cooking. When cooking, stir-fry quickly over high heat until the bean sprouts are "just cooked," meaning they have just turned from raw to cooked and appear translucent, then plate immediately for a crisp, refreshing bite.