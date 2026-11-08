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SPORTS UPDATES

Eala left in tears as underdog Liu takes Hong Kong Open

SPORTS UPDATES
2 hours ago
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Claire Liu, left, holds up the winners trophy alongside runner-up Alexandra Eala. AFP
Claire Liu, left, holds up the winners trophy alongside runner-up Alexandra Eala. AFP

Philippines tennis trailblazer Alex Eala dissolved into tears as she reflected on a “life-changing” season after falling agonizingly short of a second WTA Tour title on Sunday.

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The second seed was stunned 6-3, 6-0 by Claire Liu in the final of the Prudential Hong Kong Tennis Open as the American ranked 102 won her first tour title.

Eala is at a career-high 17 in the world after a breakout year in which the 21-year-old clinched her maiden title, in Washington DC, in August.

That victory made her the first player from the Philippines to win a tournament on the WTA Tour.
Eala, set to rise to 15 in the world this week, started the year ranked 50th.

“This season has changed my life, it’s changed my life for the better,” Eala, who finished the final with heavy strapping on her right leg, told the crowd afterwards.

Becoming emotional as she addressed her team in the stands, she said: “I’m incredibly proud of the work we’ve put in this year. We’re the only ones that truly know what it took to arrive to this point in our journey.

“This is only the beginning.”

Despite being the underdog, the unseeded Liu broke in the eighth game of the first set for a 5-3 lead at Victoria Park.

The American squandered the first set point but grabbed the second to leave the large number of Eala fans in the arena stunned.

Eala, who had needed treatment for her knee in the first set, was immediately under pressure on her own serve at the start of the second set.

Liu eventually broke after an attritional opening game to grab the lead.

Liu did not drop a set all week.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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