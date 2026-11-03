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SPORTS UPDATES

Footballer dies after collision with goalkeeper

SPORTS UPDATES
57 mins ago
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Jesus de Miguel is shown celebrating a goal. He has been at Tenerife for just over a season. AFP
Jesus de Miguel is shown celebrating a goal. He has been at Tenerife for just over a season. AFP

Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel died on Tuesday from injuries he suffered in a sickening collision with Andorra’s goalkeeper in a Spanish second division match.

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“Broken with pain, with a lump in our throat and unable to believe this is real,” Tenerife said when announcing the tragic death.

De Miguel, 30, was fouled in the middle of the pitch by goalkeeper Jesus Owono, who had raced out of his goal.

The incident happened towards the end of the match, which was tied at 2-2. Owono was sent off and the match was subsequently abandoned.

De Miguel suffered a cardiac arrest and was resuscitated, with Tenerife later saying the player’s condition had “worsened neurologically,” before his death.

De Miguel had been at Tenerife for just over a season.

“I am so deeply sorry. Rest in peace, Jesus,” former Barcelona defender Gerard Pique, Andorra’s majority shareholder, wrote on social media.

Andorra also sent their “most sincere condolences” to De Miguel’s family, teammates and Tenerife.

Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and other clubs in Spain also sent messages of condolence, as well as the Spanish football federation.

“Shattered by this sad news, the Royal Spanish Football Federation wishes to express our deepest sorrow at his passing today,” wrote the federation in a statement.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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