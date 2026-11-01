It feels like my first title, says Canelo Alvarez

Canelo Alvarez produced a commanding performance to defeat Frenchman Christian Mbilli and regain his WBC super middleweight title in an emotional victory in Saudi Arabia.

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Alvarez won a 12-round decision in Riyadh after exerting his influence in the second half of a fight that went ahead despite the escalating conflict between Saudi Arabia and Yemen’s Houthi movement.

The 36-year-old Mexican was returning to the ring for the first time since he was beaten by American Terence Crawford in September 2025, ending his reign as holder of the division’s four major titles.

The judges scored the contest 115-112, 116-111 and 117-110 in Alvarez’s favor.

“It’s so difficult to explain,” said Alvarez, a 20-year veteran of pro boxing. “It’s something unbelievable. It feels like my first title.”

A host of other sporting events have been called off in Saudi Arabia since the Houthis launched drone attacks and the Saudis intercepted missiles this week.

The Six Kings Slam tennis exhibition event and the final round of the World Rally Championship have been canceled but the world of combat sports continues to hold events in the kingdom.

Alvarez hinted at the security situation when he thanked his family "who are watching me from afar today for the first time."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE