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SPORTS UPDATES

Mourinho keen to draw a line on Kylian Mbappe controversy

SPORTS UPDATES
1 hour ago
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Chinese brands including dairy companies Mengniu and Shanghai Milkground Food Tech plus Eastroc Beverage ceased all cooperation with Kylian Mbappe. AFP
Chinese brands including dairy companies Mengniu and Shanghai Milkground Food Tech plus Eastroc Beverage ceased all cooperation with Kylian Mbappe. AFP

Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho said on Saturday that the club and Kylian Mbappe had responded appropriately by apologizing for the France captain referring to former Chinese leader Mao Zedong as a dictator.

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Madrid, Mbappe and LaLiga apologized following the remarks, while league president Javier Tebas established a crisis unit and met Chinese ambassador Yao Jing on Wednesday as Spanish football sought to contain the fallout.

Chinese state media outlet China Daily said Mbappe's remark had "triggered a backlash among his Chinese fans, threatened his lucrative commercial relationships and offered a sharp reminder of the limits of celebrity influence."

China's state-owned broadcaster Migu is not showing Madrid's game at Racing Santander on Sunday and Chinese brands including dairy companies Mengniu and Shanghai Milkground Food Tech plus Eastroc Beverage ceased all cooperation with Mbappe.

The backlash highlights the risks for athletes and brands in the lucrative Chinese market, where satire about Mao, modern China's founding leader who governed the country from 1949 until his death in 1976, remains a social taboo.

"These are the dangers of today's world, where many times the best thing you can do is not open your mouth. Because there is risk in so many things you say or comment on," Mourinho told reporters ahead of Sunday's match. "But I have also seen him [Mbappe] act very responsibly with a club that, at this regard, is of great class. As far as we're concerned, that's it. We have nothing more to say.

"Both Real Madrid and Kylian Mbappe had the class to react immediately, and I feel, as manager, very well represented by  both of them."

The controversy stems from a long-running joke surrounding 27-year-old Mbappe's influence at club level.

In a video on a French podcast that has since been taken down, Mbappe is heard discussing a humorous meme where his face had been photoshopped on to that of "some guy , I think he's a Chinese dictator.

Fans have previously created memes superimposing Mbappe's face on images of military and political leaders to suggest he has the power to influence decisions at the teams he plays for. Mbappe has been nicknamed "the dictator" in the European press.

REUTERS

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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