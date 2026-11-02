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SPORTS UPDATES

Iraola tells Liverpool players to dive after Arsenal penalty row

SPORTS UPDATES
21 mins ago
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Alexander Isak shoots against Arsenal's Ezri Konsa. AFP
Alexander Isak shoots against Arsenal's Ezri Konsa. AFP

Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola said it is a “shame” there is no reward for honesty after his side were controversially denied a penalty in a 1-0 defeat to Arsenal on Sunday.

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The defending Premier League champions moved to the top of the table and nine points clear of Liverpool after their first win at Anfield in 14 years.

But Liverpool were left aggrieved after Alexander Isak was pulled back by Jurrien Timber as he attempted to meet Bradley Barcola’s cross midway through the first half. The Swedish striker did not go to ground and, as a result, neither the referee nor VAR intervened to award a spot-kick.

Timber could even have been sent off for denying a clear goalscoring opportunity without attempting to play the ball.

“It’s a shame you ask me this question. But honestly, yes, we have to tell them to go down because they are not going to call it otherwise,” said Iraola after only his second defeat since taking charge of the Reds.

“I don’t see the reason why. Only because he hasn’t dived or he hasn’t gone to the floor. It shouldn’t be a reason, but of course it’s a penalty.”

Arsenal led by the time of that contentious decision through Kai Havertz’s early opener.

Liverpool roared back and should have been level by half-time as Florian Wirtz curled a free-kick off the crossbar and Alexis Mac Allister headed a glorious chance over.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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