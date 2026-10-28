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SPORTS UPDATES

Haze drives Singapore runners from the streets to shopping malls

SPORTS UPDATES
1 hour ago
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More than 80 runners turn the corridors of Singapore’s Marina Square shopping center into makeshift running tracks. AFP
More than 80 runners turn the corridors of Singapore’s Marina Square shopping center into makeshift running tracks. AFP

The pounding of running shoes echoes through a Singapore shopping mall as fitness enthusiasts desperate to exercise take refuge from choking haze.

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Smoke from wildfires in neighboring Indonesia has sent air quality in the city-state plummeting to its worst levels in more than a decade in recent weeks, canceling outdoor activities. Those seeking exercise, including runners training for international events, have found an unconventional alternative: air-conditioned shopping malls.

On Sunday more than 80 runners turned the corridors of Marina Square shopping center into makeshift running tracks, clocking laps past storefronts on two floors before shops opened for business.

There are strict rules.

“No sprinting, no overtaking, no shouting or yelling,” Eugene Beh, 52, founder of Singapore Runners Club, told about 60 members before their run.

Spitting and wiping sweat on the floor are also banned.

Beh said they had to cancel several runs outdoors because of the haze.

Angeline Zeng, 57, who works in banking, completed 10 loops at the mall, or about 10 kilometers. With a half-marathon in Taipei in less than a week and a full marathon in December, Zeng needs to clock as much mileage as she can. Since treadmills at her neighborhood gym are often full, she and her fellow runners were excited when they heard about the mall runs.

“Wow, we didn’t expect that at all,” she said. “I love it because the aircon makes you feel like you’re running overseas where there’s cold temperatures, so it’s really great.”.

But she said that circling inside the mall becomes “boring” after a while.

Singapore Runners Club member Doris Tan, 42, said she thought running indoors would be a bit suffocating. “I didn’t expect it to be so cool ... but if you have to ask me, I still prefer outdoors,” she said.

Paul Wong, a 54-year-old retiree from a club called X-Run, completed 21 loops inside the mall, or about 21kms. With just over a month until the Singapore International Marathon – which many other fellow runners are also training for – Wong would have to run up to 80kms per week, but the haze has forced him indoors.

Eddie Chan, lead coach for X-Run, said they had to present a carefully laid-out plan to get approval from the mall for the runs.

They had to consider factors like walkway width, tight corners and holding the run early in the morning before the shops open.

The two running clubs are likely to extend the mall runs if poor air quality persists, and plan to ask more malls to open their doors to them. 

"I believe there will be opportunities. This is something new in the sports scene," Beh said. "Hopefully, with the permission of building management, this can spread out to other sports groups."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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