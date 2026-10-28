Knicks winless no more after battling back to defeat Pistons

The NBA reigning champion New York Knicks finally got their first win of the season, beating the Detroit Pistons 111-97 Tuesday with 27 points from Karl-Anthony Towns and 23 from Jalen Brunson.

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The Knicks, who broke a five-decade title drought in June but had lost their three opening games this season, overcame another slow start at Madison Square Garden to pull clear in the second half. They avoided the ignominy of being the first reigning champions since 1969 to start the following season 0-4.

"We got to remember that Rome wasn't built in a day. This is a new year, new team," said last season's NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Brunson, who added seven assists. "Adversity started early, so we just got to fight back."

The Pistons - who had won their first three games of the season - started fast, going 13 points clear at the beginning of the second quarter thanks to free-scoring Paul Reed and Cade Cunningham. Brunson struggled early, shooting just one-for-nine in the first half.

But the Knicks pulled together for a remarkable rally, edging a single-point lead at half-time and roaring 25 points clear by the end of the third quarter. They restricted the Pistons to a combined 25 points across the entire second and third quarters.

"I think we were just able to get stops, run a little bit, create a good enough lead, knowing that they were going to have a run in them to fight back," said Brunson.

With a home game against Charlotte looming Wednesday, and his team 21 points down, Detroit coach JB Bickerstaff emptied the bench with seven-and-a-half minutes remaining. The Knicks' starters remained on court, and top-scorer Towns finished the night with 20 rebounds.

Reed led Detroit with 22 points, while Cunningham had 19 points, eight assists and nine rebounds.

Elsewhere, Victor Wembanyama helped the San Antonio Spurs to a 130-103 win over the Sacramento Kings with 29 points, 10 rebounds, five blocks and two steals.

The Spurs, who lost to the Knicks in last season's finals, had endured their own slow start to this campaign with two opening losses, but improved to 2-2.

Jayson Tatum sank a game-winning buzzer-beater in overtime as the Boston Celtics won a thriller 125-124 against the winless Brooklyn Nets.

A tense game in which neither team ever opened a double-digit lead had ended 117-117 after regular time.

Tatum finished with 40 points plus eight assists.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE