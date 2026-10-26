Antonelli looks to seal F1 title ‘in style' after dominant US Grand Prix win

Kimi Antonelli said his mindset will not change as he heads to the coming race in Mexico seeking the two points he needs to become Formula 1’s youngest world champion.

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The 20-year-old Italian delivered a dominant, well-executed drive to claim his ninth victory this year for Mercedes in the United States Grand Prix and move within reach of the title.

Antonelli is on the brink of smashing the previous record for youngest champion, held by Sebastian Vettel who was 23 years and 133 days old when he won his first title in 2010. He is also set to become the first Italian to win the title since Alberto Ascari in 1953.

“The best way, the perfect way, would be to finish off in style and then just enjoy the rest of the season,” he said.

“I’m very aware that it’s very close but the mindset doesn’t change. I want to finish the season on a high in order to then go with high hopes into 2027. ”

Antonelli is 365 points ahead of nearest rival and teammate George Russell, with Lewis Hamilton of Ferrari another point adrift. He will be champion if he finishes in the top nine in Mexico or, if he doesn’t score, Russell or Hamilton fail to win.

But on current form, after winning again for the first time in four races, he looks certain to take the title in his own happy, generous and infectious style.

"That was the perfect way to end the weekend," Antonelli said. "It was an incredible team effort, especially from strategy, to believe in me and go for one stop because I wasn't sure whether one or two stop was the quickest.

"But I'm really happy that we made it stick. Today was a really important victory for me and for the team, especially after having a couple of difficult races, so being back on top feels very good."

Antonelli's ability on the track and infectious attitude off it have landed him numerous admirers around the paddock, including 1996 world champion Damon Hill.

"The team love him, he's enjoying everything he's got in F1 and he's very grateful for all the breaks they've given him at Mercedes," Hill said. "But he delivers. He's such a nice kid. It's incredible. Twenty years old and he's on the verge of winning his first championship, which I'm sure will be the first of many."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

