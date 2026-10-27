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SPORTS UPDATES

All Blacks boss Rennie excited by return of triple-threat Fainga’anuku

SPORTS UPDATES
1 hour ago
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Leicester Fainga’anuku, center, in action for Crusaders. REUTERS
Leicester Fainga’anuku, center, in action for Crusaders. REUTERS

New Zealand rugby coach Dave Rennie will finally get a look at Leicester Fainga’anuku on the All Blacks’ season-ending trip to Britain.

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Fainga’anuku was named among six loose forwards in the All Blacks’ squad for next month’s Nations Championship Tests against Scotland, Wales and England, though there is every chance the explosive 27-year-old could be deployed on the wing or in the midfield.

Fainga’anuku missed the Nations Championship matches in July and the subsequent four-Test tour of South Africa after sustaining a fractured fibula and high ankle sprain playing for the Canterbury Crusaders in Super Rugby Pacific.

More recently, his provincial campaign for Tasman wrapped up early with a head-knock and concussion in the final rounds, and he may not be fully fit for the opening Test against Scotland in Edinburgh on November 7.

Rennie, however, is confident Fainga'anuku can make a difference when his time comes.

"It's less [playing time] than we would have liked," Rennie said of Fainga'anuku's disrupted buildup. "Still, it's better to have him in the group for the next four or five weeks. He's in reasonable nick now."

Having once starred on the wing for the Crusaders, Fainga'anuku made a successful switch to the back row this season.

With All Blacks captain Ardie Savea sidelined, along with season-ending injuries to Luke Jacobson and Shannon Frizell, Fainga’anuku takes his place ahead of loose forward DuPlessis Kirifi and young flanker Semisi Ta’eiloa.

“It gives you massive flexibility,” Rennie said of Fainga’anuku’s versatility.

Rennie will also have a first look at number eight Christian Lio-Willie, who debuted last year and played three Tests under former head coach Scott Robertson.

REUTERS

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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