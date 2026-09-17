Rosanna Law flags off 79 HK para athletes for Asian Para Games

Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism Rosanna Law Shuk-pui praised the city's para athletes for their consistently outstanding performances as she attended the flag presentation ceremony for the Hong Kong delegation to the 5th Asian Para Games on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

She stated that the Asian Para Games is the largest multi-sport event for athletes with disabilities in Asia, adding that the Hong Kong delegation’s achievements over the past three editions fully demonstrate the strength and perseverance of local para athletes.

Law said that the Hong Kong delegation will send 79 athletes to compete in 10 sports at the upcoming Games in Aichi-Nagoya, featuring both familiar veterans and new talent.

She noted that supporting individuals with disabilities in participating in sports is a vital pillar of the government’s sports policy, as authorities currently support the Hong Kong Sports Institute in training over 100 para athletes.

Last year, the government completed a review of direct financial support for elite athletes, including para athletes. Consequently, subsidies were increased by 8.3 percent starting last April.