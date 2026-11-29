Dashcam footage circulating online on Saturday has sparked widespread condemnation after a yellow school bus was caught speeding straight into a roundabout in Tuen Mun without slowing down or yielding, narrowly avoiding a collision while carrying students.

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The incident occurred at 4.42pm on Friday at the roundabout outside Hong Kong Gold Coast along Castle Peak Road in So Kwun Wat.

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In the clip, the school bus failed to decelerate or stop at the give-way line, barreling into the roundabout at high speed toward Siu Lam. The motorist recording the footage, who already had right of way inside the roundabout, was forced to yield to prevent a crash.

Netizens noted that multiple schoolchildren were aboard the vehicle at the time, slamming the driver's reckless attitude and urging the dashcam owner to report the incident to police and the school concerned before a serious accident occurs.