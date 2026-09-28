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SCREEN & MUSIC

SEVENTEEN’s Jeonghan and Joshua bring new duo to Hong Kong next February

SCREEN & MUSIC
2 hours ago
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SEVENTEEN members Jeonghan and Joshua are stepping into a new chapter as a duo, with the pair set to release their first EP before bringing the new project to Hong Kong next February.

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The duo unveiled a series of teaser photos ahead of the release of DREAMSCAPE, their first EP together, which is scheduled for October 19 through Pledis Entertainment.

The teaser photos show Jeonghan and Joshua gazing serenely at the camera against a dreamy landscape, reflecting the EP’s theme of blurring the boundaries between reality and fantasy.

Following the release, the pair will embark on their first tour as a duo, JEONGHAN X JOSHUA JOURNEY INTO [DREAMING].

The Hong Kong leg will take place on February 20 and 21, 2027, at AsiaWorld-Arena.

For Joshua, the project marks his first subunit activity since debuting with SEVENTEEN. For Jeonghan, the duo project marks his return to the spotlight following his military discharge.

The release comes shortly after Joshua’s solo digital single Baby Come Home, which was released in Chinese and English versions. The Chinese version features Taiwanese singer-songwriter WeiBird (Wei Li-an), while Joshua co-wrote and composed the acoustic track.

Joshua also has a recent connection to Hong Kong. In March, he was invited by the Hong Kong Tourism Board to experience Art Basel Hong Kong, Art Central, and other local attractions, and filmed a promotional video showcasing the city’s arts and cultural scene.

SEVENTEEN

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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