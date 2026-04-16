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ARTS & CULTURE

(Video) SEVENTEEN’s JOSHUA explores Hong Kong’s vibrant art scene

ARTS & CULTURE
1 hour ago

by

Liuliu Yang

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Joshua Hong, a member of the globally renowned K-pop group SEVENTEEN, was recently featured in a promotional video after being invited by the Hong Kong Tourism Board, highlighting Hong Kong’s dynamic arts and cultural landscape as the city continues to position itself as a global creative hub.

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With nearly 10 million Instagram followers, Hong has long shown a strong interest in art and creative culture, frequently sharing insights into art, design, and lifestyle aesthetics through his personal social media platforms. In the video, he is seen visiting the gallery section of Art Central, where he closely observes works by both international and local artists.

The video showcases major international art events, including Art Basel Hong Kong and Art Central, both of which attract artists, collectors, and visitors from around the world. These events underline Hong Kong’s growing reputation as a leading destination for contemporary art in Asia.

In addition to large-scale exhibitions, the reel also features the visually immersive installation “DeePle the People,” a commissioned animation projected on the facade of the Hong Kong Club Building in Central, blending technology with artistic expression to create a unique sensory experience.

The campaign presents Hong Kong as “a living gallery,” where urban spaces are transformed into platforms for storytelling and creativity. From world-class exhibitions to innovative public art, the city continues to attract global attention for its evolving cultural identity.

This feature forms part of the ongoing “Discover Hong Kong” initiative, aimed at promoting the city’s diverse attractions and reinforcing its status as Asia’s world city.

Source: YouTube
Source: YouTube
Source: YouTube
Source: YouTube
Source: YouTube
Joshua HongSEVENTEEN

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