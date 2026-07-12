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ENTERTAINMENT

SEVENTEEN's Mingyu Hong Kong appearance hit by foul odor claims after fans queue overnight

ENTERTAINMENT
1 hour ago
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K-pop powerhouse SEVENTEEN member Mingyu pulled a crowd of more than 1,000 fans to a coffee brand event in Tsim Sha Tsui on Saturday (Jul 11), but the K-pop star's Hong Kong appearance was overshadowed by viral reports of a foul odor after some supporters reportedly queued overnight.

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Social media was flooded with claims that a fan may have suffered a bathroom accident while waiting in line, with users alleging that the smell spread through the packed venue before the event began. Some posts claimed shopping mall staff rushed to spray deodorizer to clear the air. The claims have not been independently verified.

"I could smell it even from the second floor," one user wrote, while another joked that "even MINGYU might have noticed it." Others expressed sympathy for the fan allegedly involved, saying queuing through the night in the summer heat could have taken its toll.

Host Bonnie Wong said she was unaware of the reported incident when asked by reporters. She wished the person well and said Mingyu would not want fans to sacrifice their health just to support him.

Despite the unexpected online buzz, Mingyu received a raucous welcome as soon as he appeared on stage. The deafening screams prompted him to repeatedly gesture for fans to quiet down, while he covered one ear so he could hear Wong's questions.

With the venue becoming increasingly warm, staff members stepped in with a handheld fan to help cool the singer during the event.

Mingyu thanked fans for their enthusiastic support and said he was delighted to be back in Hong Kong. He shared that he was hoping to enjoy dim sum after work, prompting Wong to recommend he also try a pineapple bun.

The singer later took on a Cantonese slang challenge, trying phrases including "personal recommendation," "has chemistry," "very firm" and "completely smitten." During a word-guessing game, SEVENTEEN's THUNDER was played, prompting MINGYU to break into a few dance moves as fans enthusiastically sang along.

He ended the event by posing for a group photo, waving to fans from the side of the stage and thanking everyone for coming. Although he regretted not being able to greet everyone individually, he wished fans good health and said he hoped to see them again soon.

SEVENTEEN

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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