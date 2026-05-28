logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
SHOWBIZ
breadcrumb-arrow
ENTERTAINMENT

SEVENTEEN’s Vernon and THE 8 to bring ‘V8 LIVE’ concert to Hong Kong

ENTERTAINMENT
1 hour ago

by

Liuliu Yang

logo
logo
logo

SEVENTEEN members Vernon and THE 8 are officially heading to Hong Kong for their upcoming “V8 LIVE” concerts this July, marking the launch of the duo’s new unit activities.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

According to a newly released tour poster on Thursday (May 28), the pair will hold their “2026 VERNON THE 8 [V8] LIVE” performances in both Goyang and Hong Kong.

The Hong Kong concerts are scheduled for July 18 and 19 at AsiaWorld-Expo Hall 10, following the opening shows in Goyang, South Korea, at KINTEX Hall 1 on July 11 and 12.

The concerts also come as Vernon and THE 8 prepare to debut as a new SEVENTEEN sub-unit. Following previous unit projects such as BSS, Jeonghan X Wonwoo, Hoshi X Woozi, S.Coups X Mingyu and DK X Seungkwan, the new VERNON X THE 8 unit is already drawing strong anticipation from fans.

The duo is reportedly aiming to release an album in June this year and has been actively involved in the project from the planning stages, including participating in the overall song production process to enhance the album’s quality.

The announcement quickly sparked excitement among fans online, with many looking forward to seeing the two performers showcase a fresh musical style and chemistry as a unit.

Ticketing details, seating plans and fan benefits for the Hong Kong shows have yet to be announced. Further updates are expected from Pledis Entertainment and HYBE.

SEVENTEEN

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
(Video) SEVENTEEN’s JOSHUA explores Hong Kong’s vibrant art scene
ARTS & CULTURE
16-04-2026 13:07 HKT
SEVENTEEN rocks Kai Tak Stadium with thrilling HK concert, delighting fans with playful stage moments
NEWS
01-03-2026 14:52 HKT
SEVENTEEN brings [NEW_] world tour to HK after seven-year hiatus
NEWS
31-07-2025 18:39 HKT
Ronald Cheng says divorce proceedings with wife Sammie Yu still unresolved after nearly a year
ENTERTAINMENT
22 hours ago
Mayday’s Ashin apologizes after Beijing toilet selfie sparks fan frenzy
ENTERTAINMENT
26-05-2026 12:28 HKT
Olympic fencer Ryan Choi stuns fans with nervous but charming singing debut
ENTERTAINMENT
25-05-2026 11:38 HKT
(file photo)
Veteran executive Mani Fok promoted to CEO of Emperor Entertainment Group
ENTERTAINMENT
22-05-2026 18:14 HKT
BTS to perform at Kai Tak Stadium for Hong Kong stop of ‘ARIRANG’ world tour
ENTERTAINMENT
22-05-2026 14:02 HKT
Aaron Kwok’s racehorse Dancing Code dies after failed treatment
ENTERTAINMENT
22-05-2026 13:09 HKT
Kim Soo-hyun cleared of underage dating claims after police find evidence fabricated
ENTERTAINMENT
21-05-2026 19:10 HKT
Boy, 13, dies after falling from flat in Tai Kok Tsui
NEWS
15 hours ago
Squally thunderstorms expected this weekend amid persistently hot weather, mercury soars to 34 degrees
NEWS
27-05-2026 14:26 HKT
Sharp blade found on Citybus seat in Admiralty, second such incident in Central in a week
NEWS
15 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.