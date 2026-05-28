SEVENTEEN’s Vernon and THE 8 to bring ‘V8 LIVE’ concert to Hong Kong

SEVENTEEN members Vernon and THE 8 are officially heading to Hong Kong for their upcoming “V8 LIVE” concerts this July, marking the launch of the duo’s new unit activities.

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According to a newly released tour poster on Thursday (May 28), the pair will hold their “2026 VERNON THE 8 [V8] LIVE” performances in both Goyang and Hong Kong.

The Hong Kong concerts are scheduled for July 18 and 19 at AsiaWorld-Expo Hall 10, following the opening shows in Goyang, South Korea, at KINTEX Hall 1 on July 11 and 12.

The concerts also come as Vernon and THE 8 prepare to debut as a new SEVENTEEN sub-unit. Following previous unit projects such as BSS, Jeonghan X Wonwoo, Hoshi X Woozi, S.Coups X Mingyu and DK X Seungkwan, the new VERNON X THE 8 unit is already drawing strong anticipation from fans.

The duo is reportedly aiming to release an album in June this year and has been actively involved in the project from the planning stages, including participating in the overall song production process to enhance the album’s quality.

The announcement quickly sparked excitement among fans online, with many looking forward to seeing the two performers showcase a fresh musical style and chemistry as a unit.

Ticketing details, seating plans and fan benefits for the Hong Kong shows have yet to be announced. Further updates are expected from Pledis Entertainment and HYBE.