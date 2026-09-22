Juno Mak’s Sons of the Neon Night selected as Hong Kong’s Oscar entry

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Aaron Kwok to stage New Year concerts at Kai Tak Stadium
21-09-2026 16:07 HKT
Old spells, new generation: Practical Magic returns after 28 years
10-09-2026 16:00 HKT
HK Phil welcomes a new season with Honeck, Wang and Yuan
09-09-2026 12:50 HKT
M+ at Night returns with hip hop, Cantopop and winter whimsy
18-08-2026 08:00 HKT
Review: Two strangers, 800 kilometers and a chance to begin again
14-08-2026 08:00 HKT
When dinosaurs come to the neighborhood
13-08-2026 17:00 HKT
Donnie Yen brings Hollywood to HK with 'CAINE' film shoot
08-07-2026 23:27 HKT
HKO forecasts showers Tuesday, tracks possible cyclone east of Philippines
21-09-2026 17:31 HKT
Haughey defends 200m freestyle title as Hong Kong swimmers shine in Nagoya
21-09-2026 17:32 HKT
John Lee and CY Leung lead pallbearers for Tung Chee-hwa
20-09-2026 15:54 HKT