BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
PROPERTY

Chinachem's In One phase IB to tender three special units next Monday

PROPERTY
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
ChinachemIn One phase IBHo Man Tin

Over half potential buyers at Chinachem's Zendo House eye multiple purchases
PROPERTY
22 hours ago
Helen Fung(second right)
Chinachem's Zendo House launches third price list of 42 units
PROPERTY
10-03-2026 16:09 HKT
Helen Fung (center)
Chinachem's Zendo House oversubscribed nearly 16 times
PROPERTY
09-03-2026 17:41 HKT
Helen Fung (center)
Chinachem's Zendo House adds 68 units on Sunday
PROPERTY
08-03-2026 17:01 HKT
In One Above
In One Above sells a three-bedroom flat for $34.4 million
PROPERTY
06-03-2026 21:14 HKT
Zendo House launches price list of 50 units on Thursday
PROPERTY
05-03-2026 14:56 HKT
Helen Fung, right.
Zendo House expects to announce its first price list for over 50 units within two days
PROPERTY
03-03-2026 16:20 HKT
In One Above.
In One Above records one deal by tender for $18.5 m
PROPERTY
27-02-2026 18:11 HKT
Helen Fung, director of sales and marketing of Chinachem. (third from the right)/Chinachem
Chinachem to unveil price list for 50 units at Zendo House next week
PROPERTY
26-02-2026 17:49 HKT
Connie Chan, Helen Fung and Jason Ng (from left). Chinachem
Chinachem's ZENDO HOUSE to unveil 2 show flats, release price next week
PROPERTY
24-02-2026 17:58 HKT
HK to see 12-degree temperature swing ahead of cooler weekend
NEWS
23 hours ago
Singapore heritage-inspired bakery brand Old Seng Choong opens first overseas store in HK
NEWS
11-03-2026 10:26 HKT
Govt drops further legal action against Jimmy Lai after fraud conviction quashed
NEWS
11-03-2026 17:03 HKT
