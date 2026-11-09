NWD’s Wellspring in Shenzhen sells 70 percent of first batch, offers HK buyer incentives

New World Development (0017) said on Monday that the first residential phase of New World 188 in Shenzhen, Wellspring, has sold 70 percent of its first batch of 300 homes.

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The developer said its 1,055 sq ft four-bedroom units have been sold out. Notably, a bulk buyer acquired five units for a total of 18 million yuan (HK$21.14 million).

Benefiting from the opening of the new Huanggang Port, the proportion of Hong Kong buyers has risen from the usual single-digit level to double digits recently, the developer said. Most Hong Kong buyers are interested in the units for cross-border living or long-term investment.

The project recently launched a five-bedroom two-ensuite unit of 1,938 sq-ft, with a minimum selling price of 6.38 million yuan after discounts. It also offers three- and four-bedroom units of 818 sq ft to 1,227 sq ft, selling from 2.54 million yuan to 3.88 million yuan after discounts.

Exclusive Home-Purchase Incentives for Hong Kong Buyers

Hong Kong buyers of designated three- or four-bedroom units can enjoy a full-house furniture package valued at up to 138,000 yuan. The “move-in ready” package allows purchasers to settle in or rent out the property immediately after handover.

A fully furnished and renovated show flat of the four-bedroom layout is now available. The living room features a soft light-grey curved sofa paired with a wood-grain textured TV cabinet, a coffee table with a light natural stone top, and a multi-purpose side table equipped with wireless charging, creating a comfortable and functional living space.

Four-bedroom unit show flat.