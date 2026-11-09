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PROPERTY

NWD’s Wellspring in Shenzhen sells 70 percent of first batch, offers HK buyer incentives

PROPERTY
45 mins ago
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New World Development (0017) said on Monday that the first residential phase of New World 188 in Shenzhen, Wellspring, has sold 70 percent of its first batch of 300 homes.

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The developer said its 1,055 sq ft four-bedroom units have been sold out. Notably, a bulk buyer acquired five units for a total of 18 million yuan (HK$21.14 million).

Benefiting from the opening of the new Huanggang Port, the proportion of Hong Kong buyers has risen from the usual single-digit level to double digits recently, the developer said. Most Hong Kong buyers are interested in the units for cross-border living or long-term investment.

The project recently launched a five-bedroom two-ensuite unit of 1,938 sq-ft, with a minimum selling price of 6.38 million yuan after discounts. It also offers three- and four-bedroom units of 818 sq ft to 1,227 sq ft, selling from 2.54 million yuan to 3.88 million yuan after discounts.

Exclusive Home-Purchase Incentives for Hong Kong Buyers

Hong Kong buyers of designated three- or four-bedroom units can enjoy a full-house furniture package valued at up to 138,000 yuan. The “move-in ready” package allows purchasers to settle in or rent out the property immediately after handover.

A fully furnished and renovated show flat of the four-bedroom layout is now available. The living room features a soft light-grey curved sofa paired with a wood-grain textured TV cabinet, a coffee table with a light natural stone top, and a multi-purpose side table equipped with wireless charging, creating a comfortable and functional living space.

Four-bedroom unit show flat.
Four-bedroom unit show flat.
NWDWellspringShenzhenHong Kong

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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