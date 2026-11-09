Governance begins with character, says AFRC chief

Read More
Hong Kong stocks close lower, Z.AI dives 10pc
06-11-2026 16:43 HKT
Hong Kong stocks fall by noon, down over 250 points
06-11-2026 12:13 HKT
Hong Kong stocks open lower amid tech selloff
06-11-2026 10:15 HKT
Hang Seng Index surges nearly 900 points at close
05-11-2026 16:58 HKT
Hang Seng Index climbs over 700 points by midday break
05-11-2026 12:05 HKT
Hang Seng Index jumps nearly 400 points at open
05-11-2026 10:00 HKT
Crypto holders face tax reporting under new law passed by LegCo
04-11-2026 19:27 HKT
HK fast food chain Cafe de Coral sees doubling profit for April-September
04-11-2026 17:29 HKT
Hong Kong temperatures to drop 9 degrees as strong cold front arrives Mon
07-11-2026 17:52 HKT
97-year-old dies at his own birthday party after dancing to Stayin' Alive
08-11-2026 06:48 HKT