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FINANCE

Governance begins with character, says AFRC chief

FINANCE
26 mins ago

by

Raine Fung

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David Sun
David Sun

Sound market governance at institutional levels is essential to safeguard investor trust, David Sun, chairman of the Accounting and Financial Reporting Council, stressed at the annual AFRC Regional Regulatory Forum, highlighting the importance of character, integrity, and accountability within firms’ operations. 

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He emphasized that human accountability remains paramount in an era of artificial intelligence, stating that technology should be deployed to sharpen professional judgment rather than replace it. 

Sun proposed five essential pillars for governance, namely the “five Cs” - character, capability, capacity, consistency and correctability, emphasizing that robust governance and reliable financial reporting are not just technical exercises, but the foundation of market confidence and capital retention in Hong Kong, as mainland China moves forward with its 15th Five-Year Plan and Hong Kong advances its first Five-Year Plan. 

"Opportunity attracts capital, good governance earns confidence, and trust keeps capital here," he said. 

He also pointed to a recent AFRC study of Hong Kong’s 16 largest public interest entity (PIE) auditors, which revealed that while nearly two-thirds of partners said their firms had designated channels to raise concerns, only one-third of staff were aware of those arrangements. He urged firms and auditors to examine their operations.

AFRCAFRC Regional Regulatory ForumgovernanceHong KongDavid Sun

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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