(Video) Car reverses at high speed at traffic light, hits 2 vehicles and flees in Yau Ma Tei

A private car reversed at high speed at a traffic light in Yau Ma Tei on Wednesday night, colliding with two vehicles behind before fleeing the scene, with a cyclist narrowly avoiding being hit, police said.

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The incident occurred around 9.23pm at the junction of Shanghai Street and Pak Hoi Street. Three cars were waiting at a red light when the front vehicle suddenly reversed at high speed, crashing into the two cars behind.

A cyclist nearby narrowly avoided being struck and shouted at the driver. The suspect vehicle then drove off, with the cyclist seen chasing after it.

Police received a report at 9.28pm. Two drivers, a 55-year-old man surnamed Wong and a 37-year-old man surnamed Chiu, later reported the incident. No injuries were reported.

Police are investigating the cause of the accident and searching for the fleeing driver.