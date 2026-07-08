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PROPERTY

Young tech professionals fuel Shenzhen's luxury home market

PROPERTY
20 mins ago
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An agent attends to a customer near a scale model of residential buildings at a property fair in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China October 12, 2024. REUTERS.
An agent attends to a customer near a scale model of residential buildings at a property fair in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China October 12, 2024. REUTERS.

Shenzhen's luxury property market is heating up, driven by a new wave of young technology talent from sectors including artificial intelligence and semiconductors, who are rapidly replacing traditional wealth as the city's primary buyers of high-end properties.

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Those post-90s buyers, mainly technology professionals, accounted for 31 percent of all luxury home purchases in Shenzhen priced over 10 million yuan (HK$11.5 million) by the end of 2025, according to Chinese media reports. 

These affluent homebuyers exhibit distinct purchasing behaviors in contrast to traditional tycoons. They usually have short decision-making cycles, a preference for full payment, and a high priority placed on commuting efficiency, according to Chinese media reports.

This housing boom is underpinned by robust investments in AI, semiconductors, energy storage, and chip-related industries, which mint a new class of wealthy individuals in Shenzhen. 

The tech-driven boom in the luxury housing market has also spread to the land market, driving developers to acquire premium residential plots at substantial premiums. In some areas close to AI, and semiconductor companies, the premium rates have even approached 100 percent, fueled by the solid purchasing power of the surrounding tech community. 

 

Shenzhenluxury hometechAI

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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