BOCHK offers up to $10,000 cash rebate for "Small Business Policy" clients

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More than a quarter of SMEs worry about getting credit
04-05-2026 17:41 HKT
BOCHK profit rises 7pc, declares 29 HK cents interim dividend
29-04-2026 17:33 HKT
China presses credit graders to improve bond rating quality, sources say
27-04-2026 20:07 HKT
China March new loans jumps less than expected to 2.99 trillion yuan
13-04-2026 17:42 HKT
BOC Hong Kong profit up 5pc to $40.1b in 2025
30-03-2026 17:57 HKT
Chinese new loans slump more than expected as weak demand persists
13-03-2026 22:43 HKT
Mother's Day dining revenue drops $50m, expert says
11-05-2026 13:30 HKT