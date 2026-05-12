BOCHK offers up to $10,000 cash rebate for "Small Business Policy" clients

BOC Hong Kong (2388) said on Tuesday that it will offer a cash rebate of up to HK$10,000 to holders of the "Small Business Policy" in support of the Hong Kong Export Credit Insurance Corporation's "SME Protect Plus" pilot scheme.

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"Small Business Policy" is tailor-made for Hong Kong exporters with an annual turnover of less than HK$50 million, covering contracts of sale/service they have with their overseas buyers/clients, according to HKECIC.

BOC Hong Kong noted that clients who apply for a BOC Hong Kong credit for small and medium-sized enterprises with HKECIC's "Small Business Policy" credit insurance documents can receive a cash rebate of HK$2,500 to HK$10,000, provided the loan is approved.

The cash rebate will go directly to clients' repayment accounts of BOC Hong Kong on or before February 28, 2027, with a minimum loan drawdown amount of HK$500,000, the bank said.

The promotion will last until September 30, the lender added.